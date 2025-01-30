RJ Johnson tries to become next two-way standout at Colorado
RJ Johnson’s journey to the Colorado Buffaloes has been filled with transformation and ambition. Once a three-star recruit committed to Arkansas, Johnson initially played safety before transferring to Colorado, where he returned to his natural position at cornerback.
The transition has been a positive one, as Johnson himself described it as “great.” However, his aspirations don’t stop at cornerback—he’s now setting his sights on becoming a two-way player, following in the footsteps of Travis Hunter.
Growing up in McDonough, Georgia, just 57 miles from Suwanee—where Travis Hunter developed into a generational talent—Johnson was well aware of Hunter’s abilities long before they shared the same locker room.
Their paths frequently crossed in high school at football camps and 7-on-7 competitions, where Johnson had a front-row seat to Hunter’s rise. Seeing Hunter excel at both wide receiver and cornerback in college has inspired Johnson to chase a similar goal of earning the coveted grey jersey at Colorado, which signifies a player who plays both ways.
“I played receiver in high school. I’m trying to get that grey jersey,” Johnson said via Reach the People Media, making it clear that he is willing to put in the necessary work.
At Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Johnson was a two-way standout at cornerback and wide receiver. His return to the offensive side of the ball wouldn’t be unfamiliar territory, but the challenge lies in proving himself worthy of playing both ways under Deion Sanders.
Coach Prime has consistently emphasized that a player must first dominate his primary position before earning the opportunity to expand his role. Even Travis Hunter, who has become synonymous with the grey jersey, had to prove he could handle the workload before being fully unleashed in a two-way role.
Johnson appears eager to prove he belongs in that same category. The process won’t be easy, as Colorado’s practices are structured with designated jersey colors that dictate player roles.
While there’s no official timeline for when fans might see Johnson donning the grey jersey, he is already taking steps to prepare for the opportunity. Whether it’s extra work in film study or integrating offensive reps into his routine, Johnson is determined to make a case for himself. With Deion Sanders at the helm—one of the few coaches in the country willing to embrace true two-way players—Johnson has a legitimate path to achieving his goal.
For now, Buffs Nation will have to wait and see, but if Johnson continues on this trajectory, his journey could become one of the most exciting storylines of Colorado’s upcoming season.