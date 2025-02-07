Roger Goodell drops cryptic message to Shedeur Sanders before NFL Honors
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders shared an interesting exchange before the NFL Honors on Thursday night, as seen in the latest Well Off Media video. The brief but telling interaction between the two has sparked speculation about Shedeur’s future in the league—and possibly that of his older brother, Bucky.
The video captures Goodell and Sanders shaking hands before Shedeur casually tells the commissioner, “You got to let my brother have his way in the league.” This statement could be a nod to Deion Sanders Jr., who been a trailblazer coving his brothers at Colorado and could eventually make his way to doing the same in the NFL. While the moment seemed lighthearted, it hinted at a deeper conversation about the Sanders family's growing influence in football.
However, the most intriguing part of their conversation came when Goodell responded, “I’m worried about your dad.” Shedeur quickly followed up with, “What are you worried about him for?” before both laughed it off. While the remark may have been in jest, it raised eyebrows. Was Goodell referring to Deion Sanders' outspoken nature, his coaching style, or his growing impact on the sport? Whatever the case, the comment left room for interpretation.
This encounter could also mark the only time Goodell and Shedeur shake hands before the Buffs quarterback officially enters the NFL. Shedeur has made it clear he won’t be attending the NFL Draft in Green Bay on April 24, opting instead for a celebration in Boulder. That decision aligns with his father’s approach, as Deion famously skipped the draft in 1989 before becoming a Hall of Fame cornerback.
Shedeur and his father, accompanied by Bucky, were in New Orleans for the NFL Honors ceremony. The event also saw them sharing a moment with rap legend Snoop Dogg, who was hosting the awards for the first time. In another highlight from the night, Snoop confirmed that he and Shedeur have an upcoming studio collaboration, blending football and hip-hop in true Prime Time fashion.
With Shedeur’s NFL future looming, and cryptic messages being exchanged, one thing is certain—this is just the beginning of another chapter in the Sanders legacy.