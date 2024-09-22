Sanders, Colorado pulls off comeback to beat Baylor 38-31 in OT
In a thrilling Big 12 opener, the Colorado Buffaloes secured a dramatic 38-31 overtime victory against Baylor, thanks to a heroic 43-yard Hail Mary touchdown from quarterback Shedeur Sanders to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. The play unfolded with just seconds left in regulation, with Colorado trailing 31-24 and their chances of winning fading fast. Sanders, known for his poise under pressure, evaded defenders and launched a deep pass into the end zone. Amid a crowd of Baylor defenders, Wester outjumped everyone to come down with the ball, tying the game at 31 and sending it into overtime.
The Buffaloes carried that momentum into the extra period, striking first with a powerful 1-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Micah Welch. The score gave Colorado a 38-31 lead, putting the pressure squarely on Baylor to respond. Baylor's offense moved swiftly down the field, advancing all the way to the goal line, seemingly poised to tie the game once again. However, disaster struck when running back Dominic Richardson fumbled the ball at the 1-yard line. The ball rolled into the end zone, resulting in a touchback, and sealing Colorado's victory.
The win marked Colorado’s first Big 12 conference victory under head coach Deion Sanders, as the Buffaloes showed resilience and grit throughout the game. Shedeur Sanders once again demonstrated his ability to deliver in the clutch, with the Hail Mary being the defining moment in a game filled with back-and-forth action. For Baylor, the fumble was a heartbreaking end to what had been a promising drive, while Colorado celebrated a hard-fought victory in what is sure to be remembered as one of the season's most exciting games.