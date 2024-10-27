Sanders, Hunter lift Colorado to postseason with 34-23 win over Cincinnati
Colorado’s triumph over Cincinnati on Saturday night was more than just another win—it marked a pivotal moment for Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes as they secured bowl eligibility with a 34-23 victory. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the charge with a near-perfect performance, completing 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards and throwing two touchdowns to Travis Hunter, who himself posted a standout performance with nine receptions for 153 yards. The duo’s synergy electrified Folsom Field, helping Colorado to its sixth win of the season and solidifying their bid for postseason play in only Sanders’ second year with the program.
This victory, which brought the Buffaloes to a 6-2 record, is a testament to Coach Sanders’ transformative impact on a team that went 4-8 just a season prior. The achievement of bowl eligibility is a significant milestone for the Buffaloes, who last played a full season leading to a bowl game in 2016. Sanders acknowledged the momentous journey the team has embarked on, emphasizing a shared direction and determination that continue to push the team forward. He made a personal call after the game to longtime Buffaloes fan Peggy Coppom, who is set to turn 100 next month, fulfilling his promise to get her to a bowl game.
The game’s intensity reached its peak in the closing minutes. Cincinnati had cut Colorado’s lead to 31-23 with just under four minutes left, but the Buffaloes defense stepped up. Following a missed two-point conversion attempt by Cincinnati, Colorado responded with a 47-yard field goal by Alejandro Mata, extending their lead to 34-23 and effectively sealing the win. In addition to Sanders and Hunter’s impressive performances, running back Isaiah Augustave contributed on the ground, finding the end zone with a 7-yard run.
Deion Sanders remains cautious about the increased attention the Buffaloes are receiving, even with the potential of entering the national polls. Despite their success, he humorously stated, “Don't rank us, please…we'd rather be in the back in the dark, just chillin’.” Colorado’s recent wins have also brought financial rewards for Coach Sanders, who, according to his contract, earns bonuses for each victory and bowl eligibility—a testament to the school’s confidence in his leadership.
Though the game showcased Colorado’s strengths, it also highlighted areas for improvement, particularly regarding penalties. The Buffaloes were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct multiple times, including a costly call on Jimmy Horn Jr. that negated a touchdown in the first quarter. Coach Sanders addressed the fans after the game, urging them to maintain decorum and avoid throwing items onto the field.
Now 4-1 in Big 12 play, the Buffaloes have a bye week before they take on Texas Tech on November 9. For Deion Sanders and his team, the victory against Cincinnati is a stepping stone as they continue to push toward greater success and a potential shot at the Big 12 Conference championship.