Shedeur Sanders and Colorado take early lead after Arizona's failed onside kick
The Colorado Buffaloes jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead against the Arizona Wildcats early in the first quarter, capitalizing on an aggressive opening onside kick attempt by Arizona. The Wildcats tried to catch Colorado off guard with the surprise move, but the Buffaloes were ready. After recovering the kick and starting their drive with excellent field position, Shedeur Sanders and the offense wasted no time making the most of the opportunity.
Starting from Arizona's 46-yard line, Sanders orchestrated a 5-play drive that showcased Colorado's explosiveness. The drive’s highlight came on the third play, as Sanders delivered a beautiful 46-yard strike downfield to wide receiver LaJohntay Wester. The pass, perfectly placed, hit Wester in stride, putting the Buffs on the doorstep of the end zone. Wester’s catch demonstrated his speed and ability to stretch the field, continuing to build on his impressive connection with Sanders.
Two plays later, freshman running back Isaiah Augustave finished the drive off, powering into the end zone from one yard out to put the Buffaloes on the board. Augustave’s short-yardage score marked his growing role in Colorado’s offense, adding a physical presence to the Buffaloes' dynamic passing attack.
The quick score was exactly what head coach Deion Sanders wanted from his team after the onside recovery, putting Arizona on its heels from the opening kickoff. With Sanders’ precision passing and playmakers like Wester and Augustave stepping up early, the Buffaloes sent a strong message that they were prepared to take advantage of every opportunity, starting with the Wildcats’ early gamble.