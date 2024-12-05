Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter earn top Big 12 Player of the Year honors
The Colorado Buffaloes received a major boost to their program’s national profile as standouts Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and BJ Green II earned prestigious All-Big 12 honors, showcasing their dominance in the conference.
Shedeur Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year following a record-breaking season. The Buffs "Grown" QB finished in the top 10 nationally in several key categories, including completion percentage, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. His remarkable performance shattered numerous Colorado school records, including marks for passing touchdowns, passing yards, consecutive games with a touchdown pass, quarterback rating, and completion percentage. Sanders' consistency and leadership made him the centerpiece of a high-powered Buffaloes offense, cementing his status as one of the nation’s elite quarterbacks.
Travis Hunter earned the distinction of being named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first Colorado player to claim the honor since Jordon Dizon in 2007. Hunter’s season was historic, with his contributions on both sides of the ball setting him apart. Defensively, he tallied four interceptions and 11 pass breakups, solidifying himself as one of the premier defensive backs in the nation. On offense, he became the first player in Big 12 history to record multiple games with both an interception and an offensive touchdown, a testament to his unique skill set and versatility.
The duo was joined by BJ Green II, who was recognized as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year for his impact on Colorado’s defensive front. Green’s seven-and-a-half sacks tied for the second most in the conference and played a crucial role in the Buffaloes' defense finishing the regular season with a conference-best 37 sacks, ranking 11th nationally. His relentless pass-rushing ability transformed Colorado’s defensive unit into a formidable force.
These honors underscore the transformative impact of Coach Deion Sanders' leadership and his ability to develop elite talent, signaling a bright future for Colorado football. The Buffs wait to accept a bowl invitation next week and will likely end up in either the Alamo or Holiday Bowl.