Shedeur Sanders continues to prove why he's built for clutch moments
The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 31-28 loss to Kansas State in Week 7 as they prepare for their upcoming matchup against Arizona on Saturday in Tucson. One of the biggest conversations that continues to dominate discussions is the decision-making of quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the closing moments of the Kansas State game. Sanders' choice to throw a deep pass on 4th and 5, rather than checking down to an open receiver for the first down, has drawn scrutiny from fans and analysts alike.
Those following Sanders’ career, however, understand that his approach to the game is different from what the average armchair quarterback might expect. Sanders has a unique vision and a level of confidence that has defined his play style. Throughout the season, Sanders has shown that when his offensive line gives him time to find open receivers, he is more than capable of picking apart opposing defenses. Against KSU, Sanders completed 34-of-40 passes for 388 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, despite being sacked six times. His ability to stand in the pocket and take hits while making crucial throws has been one of his defining traits both before and during his collegiate career.
Nevertheless, the decision to throw a 50-50 ball to wide receiver Will Sheppard on the sideline rather than taking what seemed like an easier option underneath or even running for the first down left many Buffs fans scratching their heads. Sanders’ logic in throwing the deep pass was simple: either Sheppard would make the catch, or the defense would be flagged for pass interference. Unfortunately for Sanders and the Buffaloes, neither scenario played out, and the team fell short in the game.
The missed pass interference call has been a point of contention for many CU fans, with some believing that the Buffs were robbed of a chance to continue their drive. However, what some fans fail to recognize is that Sanders was attempting to make a high-stakes play, pushing his chips all in to try to make something happen. This wasn’t the first time Sanders has taken a chance in a big moment. In the earlier game against Baylor, Sanders threw a clutch touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester that forced overtime, ultimately leading to a Buffaloes win. Sanders has demonstrated time and again that he has the ability to make throws that leave fans in awe, wondering how he managed to fit the ball into such tight windows.
On the flip side, Sanders has also made decisions that leave observers questioning his judgment. However, these risks are part of what makes him such a dynamic player. For instance, in the 2022 Celebration Bowl, Sanders threw a crucial pass to Travis Hunter, sending the game into overtime. In that moment, Sanders took a similar risk, and it paid off. While the outcome wasn’t the same in the Kansas State game, the intent behind Sanders’ decision-making remains clear: he’s a player who wants to win, and he’s willing to take bold risks to achieve that.
As the season progresses, Buffs fans will continue to see Sanders making decisions that may not always work out, but are always intended to give his team the best possible chance to win. This time, the outcome didn’t go in his favor, but one thing is clear. When the game is on the line, Shedeur Sanders is the quarterback you want leading your team. His willingness to take risks, coupled with his ability to make big plays, makes him a player capable of positioning his team to win—provided he gets the protection he needs to execute his game plan.