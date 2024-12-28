Shedeur Sanders expected to be 'Grown' in Alamo Bowl finale vs. BYU
The Colorado Buffaloes head into their final game of the season with an aggressive offensive mindset. The Buffaloes’ success this season has largely hinged on Shedeur Sanders exceptional ability to lead the passing game, and they’ll look to finish strong against a tough BYU Cougars defense. With Travis Hunter, the Heisman Trophy-winning receiver, putting up eye-popping numbers—1,152 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns—the Buffs’ aerial attack has been the cornerstone of their success.
However, facing a BYU defense that leads the FBS in interceptions (20 on the season), Colorado must balance its offensive approach. The Cougars’ knack for creating turnovers could spell trouble for a pass-heavy Buffaloes offense. To counter that, Colorado will need to establish a viable rushing attack. Isaiah Augustave, the Buffs’ leading rusher, has averaged 4.5 yards per carry and is expected to shoulder much of the ground game. Alongside Charlie Offerdahl and the rest of the running back corps, Augustave’s ability to keep the defense honest will be crucial. If the Buffs can find success on the ground, they can slow down BYU’s pass rush and create more opportunities for Shedeur through play-action.
Expect Coach Prime to unveil some creative plays to exploit BYU’s defensive tendencies. Speed on the edges, misdirections, and trick plays could feature prominently as the Buffs look to test the Cougars' pursuit and discipline. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will likely introduce a few unexpected wrinkles to keep BYU guessing. Sanders, who has been prolific all season, is anticipated to throw the ball at least 40 times, targeting Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. frequently to stretch the field and put pressure on BYU’s secondary.
Shedeur Sanders’ stats this season speak for themselves—3,926 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 74.2%. His efficiency and consistency have been unmatched, placing him in elite company alongside past Heisman finalists like Dwayne Haskins, Joe Burrow, and C.J. Stroud. Sanders’ leadership and playmaking have been responsible for 82% of Colorado’s offensive output, a school and Big 12 record. His ability to maintain this high level of performance against BYU will be pivotal to the Buffs’ chances.
In his final appearance of the season, Sanders will aim to cap off a record-setting year with another standout performance. His streak of throwing a touchdown in 48 consecutive games—the longest in NCAA Division I history—will be on the line. This game also presents a chance for Sanders to add to his already impressive 90 school records, cementing his legacy as one of the best quarterbacks in Colorado history.
Colorado will look to start fast and put BYU on their heels, with Sanders orchestrating the offense like a maestro. If the Buffs can find balance and limit turnovers, they have a strong chance to finish the season with a victory, giving Coach Prime’s squad momentum heading into the offseason.