Shedeur Sanders has better odds as Cowboys QB than Dak Prescott, former NFL GM says
The Dallas Cowboys' negotiations with CeeDee Lamb have concluded, but the focus has now shifted to quarterback Dak Prescott. Entering the final season of his four-year extension signed in 2021, Prescott and the Cowboys have yet to reach a new agreement, and there’s a growing sense of uncertainty surrounding his future in Dallas. Prescott himself has acknowledged that the lack of a deal heading into Week 1 "says a lot," fueling speculation that this could be his last season with the Cowboys. Should Prescott hit free agency, he is expected to command the largest contract in NFL history.
While a massive payday would be a personal win for Prescott, it would leave the Cowboys in dire need of a new quarterback. One intriguing option being linked to Dallas is Shedeur Sanders, the star quarterback from Colorado. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum added fuel to this speculation on ESPN's *Get Up*, suggesting that Sanders has a better chance of quarterbacking the Cowboys in 2025 than Prescott does.
However, there are significant hurdles to this scenario. As long as Prescott is under center, Dallas is likely to be competitive, resulting in a draft position in the latter half of the first round. Sanders, on the other hand, is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, meaning the Cowboys would need to trade up to secure him. Tannenbaum proposed that Dallas could package multiple first-round picks and possibly CeeDee Lamb to move up in the draft. However, this idea seems far-fetched, especially after Lamb’s recent $136 million extension.
The Cowboys' current predicament is largely due to their indecision regarding Prescott this offseason. By not addressing his contract situation sooner or exploring trade options, Dallas now faces the risk of losing Prescott for nothing. Had they moved him earlier, they could have gained valuable draft capital, giving them the flexibility to rebuild around a young quarterback like Sanders.
While Sanders possesses the talent to succeed in the NFL, his potential would be best realized on a team with ample draft picks and young talent rather than one that has mortgaged its future to acquire him. The Cowboys' strategy, or lack thereof, puts them in a precarious position, forcing them to potentially overpay in draft capital and jeopardize their long-term roster flexibility.
As the Cowboys weigh their options, the clock is ticking. Meanwhile, Sanders continues to make his case as a future NFL star, recently throwing for 445 yards and four touchdowns in a dominant performance against North Dakota State. As he faces tougher competition, including an upcoming matchup against Nebraska, the intrigue surrounding his future—potentially with America's Team—will only continue to grow.