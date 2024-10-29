Shedeur Sanders has fought to be Heisman worthy in a volatile race
Shedeur Sanders is known for his confidence and performance on the field and has emerged as one of college football’s most intriguing quarterbacks. His journey began at Jackson State University, where he played under his father, Deion Sanders, and quickly silenced critics who doubted he could excel due to his high school’s smaller stage.
While at JSU, Shedeur shattered records and drew national attention by averaging over 3,400 yards, 35 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions across two seasons, maintaining a remarkable 68.1% completion rate. In 2022, he set the school’s single-season touchdown and completions records, earning honors such as the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, the Deacon Jones Trophy, and the Jerry Rice Award. His 23-3 record with Jackson State, and his undefeated streak in SWAC play, solidified his reputation as a competitor with an undeniable will to win.
However, upon transitioning to Colorado, Sanders faced new challenges. Critics noted his prior FCS conference experience, questioning his ability to perform at the FBS level. In his first season with the Buffaloes, Shedeur's resilience was tested as he endured 55 sacks and grappled with injuries, yet he still completed 69.3% of his passes, threw for 3,230 yards, and logged 27 touchdowns with only three interceptions. Despite the struggles, his showmanship continued, particularly through his signature wrist-tap celebration. This season, with a revamped offensive line, Sanders has improved further, achieving a 73.3% completion rate, 2,591 passing yards, and 21 touchdowns in a campaign that has led Colorado to a 6-2 record and bowl eligibility.
Despite his accomplishments, Shedeur’s Heisman buzz has often been overshadowed by Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter, who has dominated both offensively and defensively, including a streak of consecutive 100-yard receiving games. Hunter’s performances have captivated fans, but Shedeur’s consistency and leadership have been pivotal, especially when Hunter was sidelined.
With Colorado’s potential path to the Big 12 Championship, Shedeur’s focus might be on team success over individual accolades. Yet, many fans and analysts wonder why Shedeur isn’t getting more Heisman recognition, as his contributions to the Buffaloes’ success are undeniable. Whether he decides to campaign for the Heisman or solidify his legacy, Sanders remains a critical figure to watch, with an NFL future that seems almost inevitable.