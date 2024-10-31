Shedeur Sanders named as Top 10 finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
Shedeur Sanders has earned a prestigious spot among the Top 10 finalists for the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. This honor, announced Thursday, recognizes Sanders as a rising star in college football, whose passing skills and leadership have caught national attention. With over 2,500 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, Sanders has firmly established himself as one of the nation’s top passers. Notably, he is the only representative from the Big 12 conference on the finalist list, a testament to his unique impact and performance this season.
The award named after Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas celebrates the top senior or upperclassman quarterback, who is scheduled to graduate with their class. It recognizes not only on-field performance but also the player’s off-field character, making it one of college football's most respected quarterback accolades. The finalists are selected by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a panel of esteemed journalists, commentators, and former players who assess each candidate's contributions and leadership.
The list of contenders includes notable quarterbacks like Penn State’s Drew Allar, Georgia’s Carson Beck, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, and Miami's Cam Ward, each showcasing exceptional talent in their respective conferences. The winner of the Golden Arm Award will be announced at a ceremony held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland, on December 6, 2024. This honor will not only recognize the winner’s football achievements but also their commitment to graduating and leading by example, echoing the legacy of Unitas, whose career saw over 40,000 passing yards and a legendary streak of 47 consecutive games with a touchdown pass.