Shedeur Sanders no longer top QB in Mel Kiper's latest NFL Mock Draft
The NFL Draft is an event that captures the attention of football fans and analysts alike, and Mel Kiper’s early mock draft has added an intriguing twist to the upcoming 2025 draft narrative. With the Tennessee Titans holding the first overall pick, Kiper projects the University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward as the top selection—ahead of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, the son of coach Deion Sanders. While this ranking may raise eyebrows, it reflects a deeper evaluation of the two quarterbacks' current NFL readiness.
Cam Ward’s Edge Over Shedeur Sanders
Kiper's decision to place Ward ahead of Sanders makes sense when examining key factors that influence NFL teams. Ward’s ability to extend plays with mobility, combined with his poised presence in the pocket, stands out as major advantages. Additionally, Ward’s extensive college experience—nearly double the number of starts compared to Sanders—positions him as more NFL-ready in the eyes of scouts. NFL personnel often favor quarterbacks with significant game experience, believing it translates to a shorter adjustment period at the professional level.
Shedeur Sanders, while undoubtedly talented, has some areas to develop further. His impressive performances at Colorado have demonstrated his accuracy, leadership, and decision-making. However, his comparative lack of starting experience and the perception that Ward possesses a more versatile skill set currently place him slightly behind in draft rankings.
Travis Hunter: The Generational Talent
While the quarterback debate garners significant attention, Kiper’s projection of Travis Hunter as the No. 2 pick to the Cleveland Browns underscores his status as the best overall prospect in this draft class. Hunter’s ability to play both wide receiver and cornerback at an elite level during his time at Colorado is a rarity in modern football. His dynamic two-way skill set, combined with the potential to focus on scoring touchdowns as a wide receiver in the NFL, makes him a generational talent. NFL teams are likely salivating at the opportunity to draft such a versatile and impactful player.
Kiper’s rankings also open the door to speculation about potential trades at the top of the draft. The Titans, for example, may explore trading down if they believe in developing current quarterback Will Levis. Similarly, the Browns and Giants could look to move up or down depending on their roster needs. Giants general manager Joe Schoen, in particular, faces pressure to secure a franchise quarterback after the team’s struggles in 2024.
The Titans’ Dilemma with the Top Pick
Tennessee Titans president Chad Brinker’s recent comments about not passing on a 'generational talent' adds weight to the notion that Hunter may be the safest and most impactful pick at No. 1. However, the allure of selecting a quarterback like Ward to address the game’s most important position could ultimately dictate the team’s choice.
As the draft process unfolds, with the NFL Combine and pro days still ahead, these rankings are sure to evolve. For now, Kiper’s projections highlight the complexity and drama that make the NFL Draft a must-watch event.