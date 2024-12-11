Shedeur Sanders "Not really tripping" about Heisman finalist snub
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has proven himself as one of the most prolific passers in college football during the 2024 season. Despite throwing for nearly 4,000 yards and accounting for 39 total touchdowns, Sanders was not named a Heisman Trophy finalist. Instead, he has taken the omission in stride, showcasing his team-first mentality and focus on collective success over individual accolades.
Sanders’ statistics this season are staggering. Completing 74.2% of his passes (338-of-454) for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions, he leads the FBS in completion percentage and ranks in the top five for completions per game, passing touchdowns, passing yards per game, and pass efficiency. He is the only FBS player to achieve this feat in the past nine seasons, joining names like Joe Burrow and C.J. Stroud, who were all Heisman finalists or winners. Beyond these accomplishments, Sanders has thrown a touchdown in 48 consecutive games, the longest streak in NCAA Division I history.
In recognition of his achievements, Sanders won the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. However, his response to being left out of the Heisman finalists reflects his grounded mindset. Speaking on his 2Legendary podcast, Sanders emphasized that his validation comes from within and his team’s efforts. “If I won an award, it’s on behalf of the team,” he remarked, highlighting the contributions of his offensive line and receiving corps.
“I’m not really tripping on it, bro,” Sanders said. “Honestly, I don’t need other validation to know who I am, so I don’t really care. As long as they give at least one of us the respect we deserve, that’s all that matters to me."
Travis Hunter shares heartfelt message for Deion Sanders before Alamo Bowl
While Sanders supports his teammate Travis Hunter, who is a Heisman finalist, he remains humble about the season’s outcome. Hunter has excelled as a two-way player, amassing 14 receiving touchdowns, 1,152 receiving yards, and multiple defensive accolades. His unmatched versatility has made him a frontrunner for the Heisman, and Sanders has expressed immense pride in his teammate's accomplishments.
Deion Sanders sends message to transfer portal players about coming to Colorado
Hunter’s nomination marks a significant milestone for the Buffaloes, with both players elevating the program under Coach Deion Sanders. As Hunter prepares for the Heisman ceremony alongside other finalists, including Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Sanders will be cheering from Colorado. “When Travis wins the Heisman, I feel like I won the Heisman because we’re all part of something,” Sanders said.
Despite the Heisman snub, Sanders’ historic season cements his legacy as one of college football’s best quarterbacks, and his team-first attitude ensures his contributions will be remembered far beyond awards.