Shedeur Sanders reeling after statement loss: "You can't get that back"
In a thrilling and heart-wrenching game for the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders’ team fell short against No. 18 Kansas State in a 31-28 loss. The game was filled with dramatic moments, key injuries, and significant questions about the future of the Buffaloes. Colorado, now 4-2, led the game 28-24 with just over three minutes remaining, but a defensive breakdown allowed Kansas State to retake the lead and secure the win.
The loss was compounded by the injury to Colorado’s two-way star, Travis Hunter, who exited the game with a shoulder injury after a hard hit in the second quarter. Hunter’s absence was felt on both sides of the ball, as the Buffaloes struggled defensively without their top cornerback. Colorado’s secondary was exposed in the closing moments when Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to Jayce Brown, sealing the Wildcats’ victory.
Despite these setbacks, Colorado’s fight and resilience were evident. Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders kept the Buffaloes competitive, throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester that briefly gave Colorado the lead late in the game. Sanders’ poise and leadership continue to be bright spots for the team, but injuries to key players like Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. leave questions about the team’s depth and ability to recover in upcoming games. “We made a statement that we lost,” Sanders said afterward. “That’s the statement-- that we lost… A loss is a loss. A loss is a loss. You can’t get that back.”
On the other hand, this could mean more than just a defeat in the standings. Deion Sanders acknowledged the challenges his team faced due to the injuries, stating, “Losing Travis and Jimmy and others was tremendous because they’re a vital part of our team... But other guys had the opportunity to step up, and they did.”
The Buffaloes now face Arizona in their next game, where they will need to regroup and assess the health of their key players. With a 2-1 record in Big 12 Conference play, Colorado has proven they can compete with top teams, but the loss of players like Hunter may prove to be a significant obstacle as the season progresses.