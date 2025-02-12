Shedeur Sanders reveals first NFL visits scheduled with Browns, Giants in March
Shedeur Sanders’ journey to the 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason.
With top quarterback prospects like Miami’s Cam Ward also in the mix, Sanders’ pre-draft visits will be closely monitored by analysts and fans alike. His first two scheduled meetings with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants suggest that both franchises are seriously evaluating their quarterback options, given their high draft positions at second and third overall, respectively.
The Well Off Media video revealing Sanders’ visit schedule adds to the intrigue, as speculation grows about where he might land. Despite the uncertainty, Sanders has maintained a composed and confident demeanor, emphasizing that he is embracing the process rather than favoring any particular team. His comments to NFL Network reinforce his maturity, highlighting his ability to handle media scrutiny and leadership responsibilities—traits that NFL teams highly value in a franchise quarterback.
While he opted not to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl, Sanders still engaged with multiple teams, including the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall pick. His growing friendship with fellow prospect Cam Ward has also been noteworthy, as they’ve shared insights about teams expressing interest.
With the draft process ramping up, all eyes will be on how Sanders performs in interviews, workouts, and the NFL Combine. If he continues to impress teams with both his poise and skill set, he could find himself as one of the top selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.