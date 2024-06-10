Shedeur Sanders says he a mix of two great NFL quarterbacks
Shedeur Sanders is preparing for his final season in Boulder and you can start to feel this year is going to be "Legendary." The Colorado Buffaloes "Grown" QB might hold out for a select few teams in next year's NFL Draft, but he's already hearing the comparisons.
Sanders was asked by Complex Sports whether he's more like Michael Vick or Tom Brady and his answer was perfect.
"I'm a mixture," Sanders said. "I'm able to stay in the pocket and want to deliver the ball each and every play like Brady but be able to extend plays and if it's not there, take it like Vick."
For Shedeur, his style is a combination of several factors and backgrounds. The youngest son of Deion Sanders has trained with Peyton Manning and Brady since he was in high school. The NFL GOATs have fine tuned his game to the level he's competing at today. In fact, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his BRADY brand is on the list of NIL deals for Sanders.
As for Vick, the one-time electrifying athlete has a personal relationship with the Sanders family since his days in Atlanta. The current FOX Sports analyst spent time with Coach Prime in Boulder last season and is expected to make a return trip soon.
Sanders is projected as a first round pick next year. He'll be one of the first quarterbacks off the board in what's expected to be a defense-heavy first portion of the draft. There's a good shot Sanders or Travis Hunter will be the top overall pick in 2025.