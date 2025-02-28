Shedeur Sanders sends message to NFL teams eyeing him in 2025 Draft
Shedeur Sanders made waves at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, not by participating in drills, but with his words. The Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback sent a clear message to NFL teams that he’s not just looking for a roster spot—he’s looking to change a franchise.
“If you’re not trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me,” Sanders declared. His statement encapsulated the confidence and leadership that have defined his career from Jackson State to Colorado and now to the doorstep of the NFL.
Unlike many of his peers, Sanders opted not to throw at the combine, instead choosing to focus on interviews with teams. His decision sparked debate, but those familiar with his approach see it as part of a calculated plan. The son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shedeur has been prepared for this moment for years, benefiting from elite mentorship, including guidance from Tom Brady.
On the field, Sanders is a pocket passer with elite accuracy, poise under pressure, and a high football IQ. He threw for over 4,134 yards and 41 total touchdowns in his final season at Colorado, leading the Buffaloes to a 9-4 record. While some teams might question his arm strength or mobility compared to other top prospects, his ability to process defenses and deliver precise throws makes him a strong contender for a top-10 pick.
With quarterback-needy teams like the Giants, Raiders, and Titans in play, Sanders’ bold proclamation may soon become reality.