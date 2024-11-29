Shedeur Sanders sets Colorado single-season passing mark
Shedeur Sanders etched his name into Colorado football history on Friday, breaking a 28-year-old record for single-season passing yards previously held by Koy Detmer. In the Buffaloes’ regular-season finale against Oklahoma State, Sanders entered the game needing just 40 yards to surpass Detmer’s 1996 mark of 3,527 yards. He accomplished this milestone with a 10-yard touchdown pass to LaJohntay Wester in the first quarter, cementing his place as Colorado’s most prolific single-season passer.
Sanders didn’t stop there. By the end of the game, he had delivered a masterful performance, completing 34 of 41 passes for 438 yards and five touchdowns before being pulled in the fourth quarter. His season total now stands at an impressive 3,926 passing yards, leaving him just shy of the 4,000-yard mark—a threshold few quarterbacks achieve. The touchdown pass to Wester also marked Sanders’ 31st passing touchdown of the season, extending the school record he had broken just a week earlier against Kansas.
Detmer’s record had stood since 1996, a year when the Buffaloes, coached by Rick Neuheisel, finished 10-2 and ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25. For nearly three decades, Detmer’s feat remained the gold standard for Colorado quarterbacks, but Sanders’ remarkable season has redefined those expectations. His ability to deliver consistent, high-level performances has revitalized the Buffaloes' offense under the guidance of his father, head coach Deion Sanders.
Adding to the accolades, Shedeur Sanders was named the winner of the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award prior to the game. This prestigious award honors the quarterback who best exemplifies character, scholastic achievement, and athletic performance, further underscoring Sanders’ impact both on and off the field.
The record-breaking campaign is a testament to Sanders’ skill, poise, and leadership. Colorado’s offensive success, and his efforts have brought national attention to a program undergoing a remarkable transformation. With the regular season now behind him, Sanders has firmly established himself as one of the premier quarterbacks in college football, and his name will remain synonymous with Colorado’s football legacy for years to come.