Shedeur Sanders slides out of top-five in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Colorado's 'Grown' QB would be a steal for any team outside the top three

Emanuel Walker II

CU Buffs
The NFL Draft process is in full swing, with mock drafts constantly evolving as analysts assess prospects’ strengths, weaknesses, and potential landing spots.

One of the biggest storylines heading into this draft cycle is the positioning of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Once projected as a top-three pick, Sanders has seen his draft stock fluctuate, with some analysts questioning whether his father's influence and public commentary are affecting his status.

Deion Sanders has been vocal about his son's draft placement. He has made it clear that Shedeur should only be selected by an organization with a stable offensive line and a winning culture. While this stance is understandable from a father’s perspective, NFL front offices prioritize their own needs, often making decisions based on immediate team fit rather than personal preferences.

This situation has led some analysts to suggest that Sanders’ draft stock is slipping, with quarterbacks like Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart potentially surpassing him in latest NFL Mock Draft from Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer. As a shocking assessment, Sanders is projected No. 18 to the Seattle Seahawks, which is the lowest position for the Buffs QB going back to last year. Most mocks have Sanders slipping to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6.

One key factor in Sanders' evaluation is his decision to skip post-season All-Star games, where many top prospects showcase their skills in front of scouts. While some players use these games to boost their draft positioning, Sanders has opted to let his regular-season tape and private workouts speak for themselves. This leaves some scouts with lingering questions about his ability to perform under different coaching schemes and adapt to an NFL setting without his father’s presence.

The big question remains: Will Shedeur Sanders still be a top-five pick, or will teams prioritize other quarterbacks who have shown more flexibility in the pre-draft process? The answer will become clear in the coming months as teams finalize their draft boards.

Emanuel Walker
EMANUEL WALKER II

Emanuel Walker II covers college sports as a writer for On SI.

