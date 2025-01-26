Shedeur Sanders to NFL teams: “I’m the most guaranteed risk you take”
Shedeur Sanders is making headlines at the Shrine Bowl, even without stepping on the field. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback, widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, has been using the event to showcase his personality and leadership, sending a bold message to NFL teams. “I’m the most guaranteed risk you take,” Sanders confidently told reporters on Saturday.
Though he won't play in Thursday’s East-West matchup, his presence is felt as he interviews with teams, supports his teammates, and encourages his brother, Shilo Sanders, who is also participating in the showcase.
Shedeur’s time at the Shrine Bowl has also highlighted his close relationship with his father, Deion Sanders. When asked about his father’s involvement in his career, Shedeur responded candidly, saying, “I didn’t know your parents wanting the best for you and being involved was a problem.” This comment came after Deion famously crashed Shedeur’s interview with the Tennessee Titans on Friday via FaceTime, adding a bit of “Prime Time” flair to the proceedings.
In addition to meeting with the Titans, Shedeur has interviewed with the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants, the teams holding the top three picks in the draft. While Deion Sanders has stated that he will be selective about where his son plays—suggesting he might "pull an Eli" and steer Shedeur away from less favorable situations—the Browns reportedly remain undeterred. They are said to be strongly considering drafting Sanders, believing his talents could define their future. However, Deion's history of advocating for his sons’ best interests hints at the potential for a high-stakes draft drama.
Shedeur’s stellar 2024 season underscores his value as a prospect. He threw for 4,134 yards, 41 total touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions, showcasing elite arm talent, decision-making, and poise under pressure. His combination of on-field production and off-field leadership has cemented him as a likely top-five pick, with NFL teams intrigued by his upside.
Sanders is capitalizing on the Shrine Bowl to further build his reputation. His interactions with scouts and his unwavering confidence only strengthen his case as a future NFL star, adding intrigue to the draft and setting the stage for what could be a defining moment in his career.