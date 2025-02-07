Shedeur Sanders to Raiders gains steam with Chip Kelly in Las Vegas
Shedeur Sanders is rapidly becoming one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft. While conventional wisdom suggests elite signal-callers typically aim to go at or near the very top, a compelling argument is emerging that Sanders might actually benefit from waiting until around the sixth overall pick, especially if that means landing with the Las Vegas Raiders. This strategy subverts the usual quest for the number-one spot, emphasizing instead the importance of team situation and long-term fit.
Several factors set the stage for this debate. First, there is growing chatter that the top two picks in the upcoming Draft might not be quarterbacks at all. Two “generational” talents—an edge rusher and the electric two-way star Travis Hunter—are being mentioned as prime candidates for those coveted slots.
Should that scenario play out, teams in the third through fifth positions might be in play for other quarterbacks, including Cam Ward. However, if Shedeur Sanders slips just a bit further and the Raiders are in position at number six, it could be a perfect match that aligns with many interests, both on and off the field.
Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s father and a Hall of Famer, has made it clear he wants what is best for his son. Having navigated the NFL’s landscapes himself, Coach Prime understands that the right organizational culture, coaching staff, and overall environment can be more influential to a player’s success than simply being drafted first.
Shedeur’s public statements suggest he still craves a high draft spot for validation. Yet, considering his already strong financial standing—especially with NIL deals in college—the monetary incentive of going number one is not as strong as it once was in the pre-rookie-pay-scale era.
This leads to the intriguing possibility of Las Vegas. Recently under new leadership, the Raiders appear primed to rebuild around a dynamic offense, and there are whispers of a coaching staff that might include or be influenced by figures Shedeur respects.
Tom Brady, the man Shedeur calls the greatest of all time, has part ownership in the franchise. Pete Carroll, known for creatively building around undersized quarterbacks, and offensive innovator Chip Kelly, whom Deion Sanders has openly praised, are also being discussed as potential pieces of a new regime.
Las Vegas itself offers numerous advantages for a young quarterback with aspirations beyond football. It’s a warm-weather city brimming with star power and entertainment, allowing Shedeur’s brand to flourish. Crucially, the Raiders would also be well-positioned to draft or sign several of Shedeur’s talented Colorado teammates, further aiding his transition into the NFL.
All signs suggest Shedeur Sanders will continue to be a top target, but the allure of being a Raider—and the professional and personal benefits that might accompany that choice—could eclipse the fleeting satisfaction of hearing his name called first.
In today’s NFL, an ideal fit can matter more than the initial draft slot, and Shedeur Sanders may just redefine what it means to “win” on draft day by going a bit later—and landing in Las Vegas.