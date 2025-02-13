Shilo Sanders not invited to 2025 NFL Combine
Shilo Sanders was not among the 329 prospects invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The omission for the son of NFL legend and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has raised eyebrows, as some analysts believe the Colorado safety was snubbed.
Sanders, 25, has had a long collegiate career spanning six seasons at South Carolina, Jackson State, and Colorado. Over 54 games, he tallied 184 total tackles, nine pass breakups, five interceptions, five forced fumbles, a sack, and two touchdowns. His physical style of play and ability to create turnovers made him a key piece of Colorado’s defense in 2024, but injuries may have impacted his draft stock.
Throughout his career, Sanders battled several injuries, including a broken forearm against Nebraska and offseason shoulder surgery last year. Despite these setbacks, he showed resilience by playing through pain and finishing the season. While injuries likely played a role in his exclusion from the Combine, many believe his production warranted an invite.
With the Combine off the table, Sanders now turns his attention to Colorado’s Pro Day, where he will look to impress NFL scouts and improve his draft stock. According to Pro Football Focus, he is currently ranked as the 235th-best prospect, placing him in the conversation for a potential seventh-round selection.
While his path to the NFL might be tougher without a Combine showcase, Sanders still has opportunities to make an impression. Given his bloodline, work ethic, and playmaking ability, he could still find his way onto an NFL roster through the draft or as an undrafted free agent. His Pro Day performance will be critical in proving he belongs at the next level