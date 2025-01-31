Shilo Sanders responds to critics over 'shaky' Shrine Bowl practices
Shilo Sanders closed the book on his college football career with an intense and defiant message following his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl. The Colorado Buffaloes safety finished the game with six total tackles and one pass deflection, showcasing his ability in front of NFL scouts. But while the game served as a significant step in his pre-draft journey, Sanders was just as focused on addressing his critics.
Standing on the field at AT&T Stadium, Sanders made it clear he wasn’t happy with some of the narratives surrounding his performance during the week of practice leading up to the game. In particular, he took issue with reports suggesting he had struggled, calling them false and misinformed.
“It wasn’t true,” Sanders said, directly challenging those who had criticized his practice sessions. "I feel like they're just going to hate on anything. I feel like I had a solid week at practice. Yeah, in one-on-ones, I did pretty shaky, but I can cover. Obviously, if you watch today, you’ll see that."
Sanders' 'rust' might be coming from trying to be fully healthy. Coach Prime talked about his son having offseason surgery to his left shoulder during a press conference later in the season. He also suffered a broken right forearm against Nebraska in September. Both injuries were significant and forced him to play through the pain.
His frustration seemed to stem from what he viewed as biased social media narratives, with certain clips highlighting only his worst moments rather than giving a full picture of his performance. Sanders dismissed those critics, stating that opinions from social media don’t define his abilities.
"If it was up to people on Instagram and Twitter, it would be really bad," he said. "People whose opinions don’t matter don’t get to me."
Shedeur Sanders calls out Coach Prime's 'separation anxiety' after crashing interview
Sanders’ defiant attitude and sharp tone were reminiscent of his father, Colorado head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Like his father, Shilo embraces a confident, outspoken approach, particularly when defending his own abilities.
As the NFL Draft process ramps up, Shilo Sanders is fighting to improve his stock. He is currently ranked as the 235th-best prospect per Pro Football Focus, which places him in the conversation as a potential seventh-round pick. With his younger brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, projected as a potential first-round selection in April's NFL Draft, Shilo recognizes that he has more to prove.
Deion Sanders arrives at AT&T Stadium to support players in Shrine Bowl
This week, Sanders was determined to use his Shrine Bowl performance to silence doubters. He felt he played well enough in the game to counteract the criticism he faced during practice.
“I showed people today—don’t believe everything you read,” Sanders said. “I can play football. If you say I can’t play football, just watch film.”
Shedeur Sanders defends his father's involvement in life and career
Despite the West team suffering a 25-0 loss, Sanders was one of the most active players on the field. He contributed on both defense and special teams, further demonstrating his versatility. With the Shrine Bowl behind him, Sanders is now setting his sights on Colorado’s Pro Day, where he hopes to showcase his speed and athleticism.
“I’m ready for my college career to be over,” Sanders said. “I’m ready to move on, go to the pros, and start my career in the big leagues.”