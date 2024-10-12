Shilo Sanders return against Kansas State is noteworthy but proceed with caution
Shilo Sanders’ return to the Colorado Buffaloes lineup this Saturday against Kansas State has generated immense excitement among fans, but with that comes the need for caution. As Sanders prepares to rejoin the active roster, the expectation is that his presence will strengthen a defense that has been improving steadily in recent weeks. However, given his recent injuries, a more measured approach to his return may be necessary.
Sanders, the talented safety and son of head coach Deion Sanders, has faced two significant injuries in 2024 alone. Both injuries, affecting parts of his body crucial to his position on defense, which have raised concerns about his ability to perform at his usual high level. Safety is a physically demanding position, requiring players to deliver hard hits, tackle, and use their upper body strength on virtually every play. With Sanders suffering injuries to key areas in his upper body, questions have emerged about whether he will be able to play at full strength immediately.
In a recent press conference, Coach Prime was transparent about Shilo’s injuries and his remarkably fast recovery time. He praised his son’s ability to bounce back, attributing it to divine favor by saying that Shilo has “the hand of God on his side.” This statement points to the near-miraculous recovery times Shilo Sanders has demonstrated throughout his career. Despite this, the reality of football and the risks it carries must be acknowledged. Pushing a player to return to the field too soon after injury can often backfire. While we may celebrate quick recoveries, it is essential to ensure a player's long-term health is not sacrificed for short-term gain.
In Shilo’s case, there’s a strong argument to be made for easing him back into the game. The Buffaloes are heading into a pivotal matchup with Kansas State, a game that could define their season. Both teams are contenders for the Big 12 championship, and with Colorado’s season now on the upswing, securing a win could pave the way to an appearance in the conference title game. Yet, a win will require the Buffaloes to have all hands on deck, including a healthy Shilo Sanders.
The game’s importance adds pressure for Shilo to perform, but the risk of re-injury looms. He recovered from a broken arm in just 3.5 weeks, an incredibly fast turnaround given that the standard recovery time is 4-6 weeks, with most players needing closer to six weeks to fully heal. While Shilo has proven time and time again that he can recover quickly, football is an unforgiving sport. A hasty return could jeopardize not only this game but the rest of the season if his injuries are aggravated.
Kansas State is not a team to be taken lightly. They are a strong, well-rounded opponent with a mobile quarterback in Avery Johnson and a powerful running game, meaning Sanders’ ability to contribute in run support will be critical. His playing time, however, should be carefully monitored, especially considering the physical demands of his role and the potential risk of further injury.
If Shilo is healthy and able to play at his usual level, his return could inject a much-needed spark into Colorado’s defense. The Buffs’ defense has made significant strides in his absence, but the combination of Shilo’s experience and leadership could take them to the next level. Coach Prime has emphasized that this will be the first time all season that Colorado has its full starting defense on the field, a factor that could be pivotal in the team’s success.
As Colorado prepares for this high-stakes matchup, the excitement surrounding Shilo Sanders’ return is noteworthy. However, the key to victory may lie in balancing that excitement with responsibility, ensuring that Shilo is not rushed back into a role that could jeopardize his health. With the Big 12 Championship potentially on the line, the Buffaloes need Shilo Sanders in top form, but they also need him healthy for the long haul.