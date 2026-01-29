The Staggering Amount Of Miles The Colorado Buffaloes Will Travel Next Season
The countdown to the 2026 season is already underway in Boulder. Spring workouts are in full swing, the schedule is locked in, and for the Colorado Buffaloes, the road ahead is about as literal as it gets.
In Deion Sanders’ fourth season at the helm, CU will log one of its most travel-heavy slates in recent memory, opening the year with three of its first four games away from Folsom Field and piling up thousands of miles before November even arrives.
When all is said and done, Colorado will travel approximately 12,148 miles round-trip during the 2026 season. It's a figure that highlights both the Big 12's expanded geographic footprint and the new reality of college football scheduling.
A Season That Starts on the Road — Literally
"Coach Prime" and the Buffs won’t get the chance to ease their way into the 2026 season, opening the year on the road at Georgia Tech for the program’s first-ever visit to Atlanta and Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Despite the Yellow Jackets being part of the ACC, the 1,417-mile trip from Boulder drops Colorado straight into the heart of SEC country and sets the tone for a demanding, travel-heavy start to the season.
After a brief return to Boulder, the Buffs head back out in Week 3 for a matchup at Northwestern. It will be the Buffs’ first visit to Evanston, Illinois, in 75 years, adding another historic wrinkle to the 1,026-mile journey to Ryan Field.
Week 4 brings Colorado’s Big 12 opener at Baylor, marking the program’s first appearance at McLane Stadium and its first trip to Waco since 2007. That road swing adds another 883 miles to the travel ledger.
By the time October arrives, the Buffaloes will have already racked up more than 6,000 road miles, having opened three of their first four games away from Boulder.
New Stops and Familiar Territory in Conference Play
Even after conference play begins, the travel doesn’t slow down.
While it's their shortest trip of the season, Colorado heads back onto the road to visit Oklahoma State on Oct. 24 for its first trip to Stillwater since 2009, a 659-mile journey to Boone Pickens Stadium.
Two weeks later, the Buffs travel west to Arizona State on Nov. 7, covering 881 miles to Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.
The Buffs' season long trek finally comes to a close on Nov. 21, when Colorado travels to Cincinnati for the first time in program history. The 1,208-mile trip to Nippert Stadium represents another brand-new destination for a schedule filled with firsts.
Altogether, Colorado will log approximately 6,074 miles during the 2026 regular season. When factoring in return travel, that number doubles to more than 12,000 miles, a true coast-to-coast grind.
What the Miles Mean for Colorado in 2026
While travel mileage doesn’t show up in the box score, it does shape the rhythm of a season.
Extended road stretches test depth, preparation, and recovery, which can be particularly challenging for a team opening the year away from home. At the same time, the schedule offers Colorado a chance to establish early resilience and build chemistry through shared experiences away from Boulder. If Colorado’s revamped roster can come together early, the first month could serve as a springboard for the Buffs 2026 campaign.
As the miles add up with first-time trips to Atlanta and Cincinnati, paired with long-awaited returns to Evanston and Waco, Colorado’s season may ultimately be defined by how this group responds when routine disappears, pressure rises, and the road becomes a constant.
