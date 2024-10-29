Stephen A. Smith hints at Deion Sanders being disrespected before Colorado
With Colorado football surging in the Big 12 under Deion Sanders, the speculation around Sanders' future is intensifying. One of the most vocal proponents of Sanders moving to a higher-profile position has been ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who has consistently argued that Sanders should be coaching at an SEC powerhouse or even at USC. Smith's latest comments, however, seem aimed more at generating headlines than at offering substantial insight, sparking debate around Sanders’ potential.
On First Take, Smith made a bold statement, suggesting Florida State missed an opportunity by not hiring Sanders, despite Sanders’ strong ties to the Seminoles as an alumnus. This missed connection may be partly due to a reportedly tense relationship between Sanders and the administration at Florida State.
Dan Patrick believes one NFL team would overhaul for the "Prime Effect"
Smith claimed Sanders could have energized the struggling Seminoles, who currently sit at a disappointing 1-7 despite beginning the season favored in the ACC. With head coach Mike Norvell only in the first year of a new contract, which pays him $10 million annually, many fans and analysts are expressing regret over the extension. FSU would owe Norvell "$65 million not to coach the Seminoles or 85% of his base salary and supplemental pay for the remainder of the contract, which expires on Dec. 31, 2031," according to the terms of his deal.
"Florida State, I don't care about last year," Smith said. "I understand they were undefeated, and then you know what, they didn't get after their quarterback got hurt they didn't get picked for the College Football Playoffs. And they were salty about that, didn't show up and got obliterated by Georgia in a bowl game. But they looked awful this year. They should have hired Prime Time at Florida State. They should have hired him at Texas A&M... You know the SEC... they should have hired him and I ain't going to lie to you, even though I didn't say anything about it at the time because the man was a two-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year and had Washington in the national championship game last year. Damn it, the way Alabama's looking...I think they should have hired him at Alabama. Those are at least two jobs, probably three, that Prime Time Deion Sanders is showing he warranted consideration, if not flat out acceptance."
Shedeur Sanders has fought to be Heisman worthy in a volatile race
Smith’s rhetoric has added fuel to the fire of those who believe Sanders' impact on college football extends beyond his current role. However, Sanders’ journey has been unconventional to say the least.
After being turned away from Florida State, Sanders found success at Jackson State, where he led the team to a remarkable 27-6 record, including a 12-1 finish in 2022, with an appearance in the Celebration Bowl. This success paved the way for his move to Colorado, where he is revitalizing the Buffaloes with an impressive 6-2 record and a No. 23 ranking in this week's AP Top 25.
While Smith’s arguments may be attention-grabbing, Sanders has proven his value at Colorado, transforming the program and turning national attention to Boulder.