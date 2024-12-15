The vote breakdown from Travis Hunter's historic Heisman win
Colorado's Travis Hunter has etched his name in college football history, claiming the 2024 Heisman Trophy in one of the closest races ever. Hunter received 2,231 votes, narrowly edging out Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who earned 2,017 votes, marking the tightest contest since 2009. Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel placed third with 516 votes, while Miami's Cam Ward finished fourth with 229 votes.
Hunter dominated the voting across all regions except the Far West, where he fell short by three votes. Each finalist earned first-place votes, as did notable players like Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo, Army’s Bryson Daily, Penn State’s Tyler Warren, and Hunter’s Colorado teammate Shedeur Sanders.
Hunter’s season was unparalleled, as he became the first modern-era college football player to excel as a true two-way star. Offensively, he led the Big 12 with 92 receptions, amassing 1,152 receiving yards (third in the Big 12, sixth nationally) and 14 touchdowns (conference leader, second in the NCAA). He also recorded 21 plays of 20 yards or more, the most in the nation.
Defensively, Hunter was equally dominant. He recorded 31 tackles, 11 pass breakups (tied for first in the Big 12 and eighth nationally), four interceptions (second in the Big 12), and 15 passes defended (first in the Big 12, fifth nationally). He capped his defensive contributions with a game-winning forced fumble in a key matchup, showcasing his ability to impact games on both sides of the ball.
Hunter became the first player in college football history to be a finalist for both the Biletnikoff Award (top receiver) and the Bednarik Award (top defensive player). His historic achievement places him alongside Colorado’s 1994 Heisman winner Rashaan Salaam as the program’s only Heisman recipients. Colorado has had several other Heisman finalists, including Darian Hagan (1989) and Eric Bieniemy (1990), but none before Hunter captured the nation’s imagination as a two-way phenom.
The Heisman triumph also adds to Colorado's storied legacy in the award's history. Notable finishes include Byron White’s second-place finish in 1937, Joe Romig’s sixth in 1961, and Salaam’s historic 1994 campaign. Hunter’s remarkable season cements his place as one of the greatest players in college football history and gives Colorado its first Heisman winner in 30 years.