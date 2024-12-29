Three takeaways from Colorado's loss to BYU in Alamo Bowl
Colorado’s 36-14 loss to BYU in the Alamo Bowl revealed key takeaways about the Buffaloes’ progress under Deion Sanders, their areas for growth, and the performance of star players like Travis Hunter. While the game ended in disappointment, it also provided insights into the program’s resilience, the challenges ahead, and the cultural shift Sanders is fostering in Boulder.
Travis Hunter shines despite Colorado’s flat play
Travis Hunter’s performance was one of the few bright spots for Colorado during an otherwise difficult night. The Heisman Trophy winner demonstrated why he is projected as a top NFL draft pick, finishing the game with four receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. His versatility and determination stood out even as BYU seized control early. Hunter’s commitment to playing late into the game, despite the score, reflected the competitive culture Coach Prime has instilled in his team.
Hunter’s journey to this moment has been nothing short of remarkable. The former No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State to follow Sanders, marking a historic moment for HBCU football. His transition to Colorado continued to capture national attention, and his performance this season solidified his place as one of the most dynamic players in college football.
During his Heisman-winning season, Hunter recorded 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, along with significant defensive contributions—highlighting his two-way ability. Against BYU, Hunter’s efforts kept the Buffaloes within striking distance, but his brilliance couldn’t overcome Colorado’s overall struggles.
Hunter’s dedication, even in the face of adversity, sends a powerful message to future recruits and teammates. His performance against BYU serves as a reminder that while Colorado’s team effort fell short, Hunter’s star continues to rise.
Deion Sanders’ postgame comments highlight the program’s trajectory
Despite the loss, Deion Sanders remained focused on the bigger picture—building a foundation for long-term success. Sanders didn’t shy away from acknowledging Colorado’s shortcomings, admitting, “It was nothing that we did great tonight. Offensively, we couldn’t get anything going.” BYU’s dominance in the trenches and effective game plan left Colorado searching for answers, particularly on offense, where quarterback Shedeur Sanders faced relentless pressure.
Shedeur managed to throw for 208 yards and two touchdowns, but much of that production came in garbage time. The Buffaloes’ inability to establish offensive rhythm early contributed to the lopsided result. Sanders noted BYU’s control of the tempo, which kept Colorado on the defensive for much of the game.
However, Sanders emphasized the importance of perseverance and the progress the program has made over the past two years. “We’ve established expectations,” Sanders said. “Now you expect us to perform at a certain level, to win, to be disciplined.” This sentiment encapsulates Sanders’ broader vision for the Buffaloes—transforming the team into consistent contenders.
While the loss to BYU was a setback, Sanders framed it as part of the learning process. His optimism and focus on character development highlight his commitment to fostering growth beyond just football. As Sanders pointed out, the legacy of this senior class will serve as a cornerstone for the program’s future.
Sanders’ career postseason struggles and the road ahead
One glaring takeaway from the Alamo Bowl is Deion Sanders’ continued struggles in postseason play. The loss marked his third consecutive bowl defeat, raising questions about Colorado’s readiness for high-pressure games. Sanders’ postseason record now stands at 0-3, an area he’ll need to address as the Buffaloes aim for sustained success. The previous two losses came in back-to-back Celebration Bowl appearances while at Jackson State.
Colorado’s flat start against BYU mirrored similar issues in past bowl games—suggesting that preparation and execution under the brightest lights remain a challenge. BYU’s physicality exposed Colorado’s vulnerabilities, particularly on defense, where the Buffs struggled to contain the Cougars’ balanced offensive attack.
The Buffaloes’ inability to stop the run underscored the need for improvement in the trenches. BYU consistently won battles at the line of scrimmage, a theme that plagued Colorado throughout the season. Moving forward, Sanders will need to prioritize strengthening both sides of the line during the offseason.
Adding to the challenge, Sanders faces another round of staff turnover. Offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and defensive analyst Vincent Dancy are departing for Mississippi State, meaning the Buffs will undergo yet another rebuild. Roster transitions are also expected, as Sanders continues to reshape the team through the transfer portal.
Despite the setbacks, Sanders downplayed the impact on his legacy. “We don’t think about it like that,” Sanders said. “We’re thankful we play a role in developing these young men, but that does not enter our mindset.” His focus remains on guiding players toward success in football and life.
For Colorado, the loss to BYU is a reminder of how far they’ve come—and how far they still have to go. But under Sanders’ leadership, the foundation for sustained success is beginning to take shape.