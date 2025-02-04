Three takeaways from Colorado's 2025 football schedule release
The Colorado Buffaloes are set for a historic 2025 football season, marking their second year in the Big 12 with a schedule featuring seven home games for the first time in 43 years. Head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders enters his third season in Boulder, looking to build on the program's momentum after back-to-back top-25 recruiting classes.
Historic seven-game slate at Folsom Field
The Buffaloes’ home schedule will feature four Big 12 matchups, along with three non-conference games. The last time CU hosted seven games was in 1982, under Bill McCartney. Before that, Bill Mallory’s 1978 squad played eight home games. The Buffaloes are also set to repeat this scheduling milestone in 2027, 2028, and 2030.
The 2025 season kicks off at home against Georgia Tech on August 30, a matchup steeped in history, as the two programs shared the controversial 1990 national championship. Colorado will then face Delaware on September 6, marking the Blue Hens’ first season in FBS. The non-conference slate concludes on September 20 against Wyoming, renewing an old regional rivalry dating back to 1900.
The Buffs Big 12 matchups will be key outside Boulder
The Buffs will play five conference road games and four at home. Their first Big 12 game as a returning member is a trip to Houston on September 13, a game initially scheduled as a non-conference matchup before both teams joined the Big 12. CU will also travel to TCU (October 4), Utah (October 25), West Virginia (November 8), and Kansas State (November 29).
The home slate in conference play features some key rivalries. The Buffs host BYU on September 27 in a rematch of the 2024 Alamo Bowl, followed by Iowa State on October 11, rekindling a long-standing rivalry from their original Big 12 tenure. Arizona (November 1) and Arizona State (November 22) round out the home schedule, bringing a familiar Pac-12 flavor to Folsom Field.
A talented roster under Coach Prime will be a reload, not a rebuild in 2025
Coach Sanders continues to transform CU into a national powerhouse, assembling another top-25 recruiting class. The Buffs have signed 31 new players, including 14 from high school and 17 transfers. The biggest addition is five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, the highest-rated quarterback in CU history. The class also includes MaxPreps National Player of the Year Quentin Gibson and Alabama transfer Jeheim Oatis, the highest-ranked defensive lineman in the portal.
Returning talent includes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, wide receiver Drelon Miller, and running back Micah Welch. Defensively, CU brings back an experienced secondary with Preston Hodge, DJ McKinney, Carter Stoutmire, and Colton Hood, while the pass rush features Taje McCoy, Samuel Okunlola, Keaton Wade, and Arden Walker.
Looking ahead to fall
With seven home games, key rivalry matchups, and a deep roster, the Buffaloes are poised for an exciting 2025 season. Fans can expect high-energy football as CU looks to make a statement in its second year back in the Big 12.