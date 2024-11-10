Three takeaways from Colorado's win over Texas Tech
Colorado continued its strong season with a 41-27 win over Texas Tech, pushing its record to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big 12, keeping its hopes alive for a spot in the Big 12 Championship and potentially the College Football Playoff. The Buffaloes, ranked No. 20 in the CFP, capitalized on an offensive surge after a slow start, scoring four touchdowns and a field goal over the first three quarters.
Shedeur Sanders played a key role, throwing for 291 yards with two touchdowns and adding a rushing score. Heisman front-runner Travis Hunter contributed nine catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. Late in the fourth quarter, Shilo Sanders, Shedeur’s brother, recovered a crucial fumble in the end zone, sealing the game. Colorado's ability to adjust and finish strong reflects its championship potential under Coach Deion Sanders’ leadership. Here are three takeaways from Colorado's win over Texas Tech
'Saucy-T' put on another Heisman performance
Hunter's latest outing was a standout as he recorded nine receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown—his ninth of the season. Although just one yard shy of his sixth 100-yard game, he matched the school record for five games with 100 yards and seven with at least 90 receiving yards in a season. Hunter also set a new school record with over 160 total plays, surpassing his previous high of 160 plays in a single game, achieved last year against Stanford. His versatility was on full display as he logged 86 out of 87 plays on defense, all 70 on offense, and at least six on special teams.
Defensively, Hunter was a force despite having one interception negated by a penalty, he wasn't targeted on 46 passing plays when on the field. Pro Football Focus (PFF) data shows he has been targeted only 26 times this season across 269 defensive passing plays, allowing just 16 catches for 120 yards and only four first downs.
Hunter and teammate LaJohntay Wester made history as the first CU duo with at least eight touchdown receptions in the same season. They showcased teamwork on each other's touchdowns, each providing a critical block to help the other score.
The road feels like home
This win marks Colorado's fourth consecutive road victory, marks the team's best road performance since the early 2000s and the first time they've won four consecutive road games in a season by at least 14 points since 1989. Colorado’s defense was dominant, registering a season-high 10 tackles for loss, including six sacks, three fourth-quarter turnovers, and two fourth-down stops. Shilo Sanders sealed the victory with a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown in the final minute, his second career defensive score.
Coach Prime and the Buffs are in control
With Kansas defeating Iowa State, Colorado (5-1 in Big 12 play) now controls its destiny in the race for a spot in the Big 12 Championship game, trailing only BYU in the standings. The undefeated Cougars faces rival Utah in Saturday night's Holy War. Colorado welcomes the Utes into Boulder next Saturday at Noon ET.