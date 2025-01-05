Top three of 2025 NFL Draft set — Where does Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders fit?
The Tennessee Titans have secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, placing them in prime position to shape the future of their franchise. Following closely behind are the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and the New York Giants at No. 3. This sets up an intriguing scenario, with projected top picks Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders emerging as the most highly coveted prospects.
The Titans’ decision at No. 1 could dictate the direction of the draft. Hunter, the dynamic two-way star from Colorado, has the potential to transform a defense immediately while offering rare versatility. If the Titans opt for Hunter, they could bypass the quarterback position, focusing instead on rebuilding other areas of their roster. However, quarterback remains a glaring need in Tennessee, and Sanders has consistently demonstrated the poise and skill set to be a franchise cornerstone. The Titans’ roster, plagued by inconsistencies and holes across multiple positions, may benefit more from trading down to accumulate additional picks. This would allow them to address several needs simultaneously, building a more well-rounded team for the future.
The Giants’ focus heading into the draft is clear – quarterback. Having moved on from Daniel Jones, the franchise is determined to find their long-term answer under center. General manager Joe Schoen has been active in scouting top quarterbacks, with Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward receiving considerable attention. Sanders’ ability to thrive under pressure and deliver in crucial moments makes him an appealing target for New York. If the Titans pass on Sanders, the Giants could pounce at No. 3, hoping to secure their next franchise leader.
Meanwhile, the Browns’ situation at No. 2 adds another layer of intrigue. Cleveland hasn’t held a first-round pick since 2021, and their return to the top of the draft comes at a pivotal time. Deshaun Watson’s performance and health have been major concerns, casting doubt on the long-term stability at quarterback. While the team remains publicly committed to Watson, the allure of drafting Sanders or Ward could prove too tempting. Alternatively, if Watson remains the plan, the Browns could look to Hunter to revitalize their defense and add a dynamic playmaker to a unit in need of youth and explosiveness.
As the rest of the draft order unfolds, the 2025 class is shaping up to be one of the deepest and most talent-rich in years. With Hunter and Sanders headlining, teams at the top will have the rare opportunity to secure franchise-altering talent.