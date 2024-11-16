Travis Hunter adds to Heisman highlight reel with first career rushing touchdown
Travis Hunter continued to showcase his unmatched versatility and Heisman-worthy campaign in No. 18 Colorado's decisive 49-24 victory over Utah. With 2:22 remaining in the game, Hunter capped the Buffaloes' dominant offensive performance by scoring his first career rushing touchdown, a 5-yard burst that extended Colorado’s lead to 49-24, which would also become the final score.
The play was a fitting exclamation point to an all-around exceptional performance by Hunter, whose impact was felt on both sides of the ball. Lining up in a creative formation, Hunter took a handoff on a reverse and displayed his trademark agility and vision, cutting through the defense to find the end zone. The touchdown not only marked a milestone in his career but also solidified his status as one of the most dynamic players in college football.
Hunter’s contributions didn’t stop with his rushing touchdown. On offense, he caught five passes for 55 yards, consistently providing quarterback Shedeur Sanders with a reliable target in critical moments. His ability to create separation and make tough catches kept the Buffaloes' offense balanced and unpredictable.
Defensively, Hunter once again proved his prowess as one of the nation’s elite cornerbacks. Early in the game, he intercepted Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson, halting a potential scoring drive and shifting momentum in Colorado’s favor. His interception was a masterclass in anticipation and athleticism, as he read the quarterback’s eyes and made a diving catch that energized the home crowd.
With this latest performance, Hunter continues to build an impressive case for Heisman Trophy consideration. Few players in college football possess his rare combination of skills and the ability to excel on both sides of the ball. His season has been a highlight reel of game-changing plays, and his contributions have been instrumental in Colorado’s rise to national prominence under head coach Deion Sanders.
As the Buffaloes celebrate another statement win, Travis Hunter’s remarkable season adds another chapter to what could be a historic campaign.