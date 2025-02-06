Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders make noise on Super Bowl Radio Row
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter made a bold statement on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans by setting up their respective podcasts in person rather than taking the traditional route of hopping between media outlets.
In what many are calling a power move, the two Colorado Buffaloes stars have booked their own space and will host high-profile guests ahead of April’s NFL Draft, flipping the typical interview script. This unprecedented step is especially notable for Sanders, projected as a top-five pick, who will be breaking new ground as both a quarterback prospect and a podcast host at the sport’s biggest event.
Shedeur, the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has been building toward this moment for years. Mentored by elite coaches and receiving guidance from Tom Brady, he has drawn attention not merely for his famous last name, but for his precision and poise in the pocket.
In an era that celebrates dual-threat quarterbacks, he leans on polished fundamentals reminiscent of traditional greats. He has been lauded for his ability to read defenses and make pinpoint throws—skills that earned him the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. While he may not possess the rocket arm of some other top prospects, his accuracy, timing, and decision-making under pressure more than compensate. Bringing his 2Legendary podcast to Radio Row underscores his growing influence; he is not just a quarterback in waiting but also a forward-thinking personality who understands the power of media in shaping his narrative.
Meanwhile, Hunter arrives as one of the most fascinating two-way prospects in recent memory. Equally comfortable locking down receivers as a cornerback or blazing past defensive backs as a wide receiver, he truly embodies positionless football. His fluid athleticism, elite ball skills, and tactical awareness make him a game-changer on both sides of the field. Initially recruited to Jackson State under Coach Prime, he transferred to Colorado and immediately made his presence felt.
Now, with NFL scouts clamoring over his versatility, the question isn’t whether he can excel at the next level, but how a team will best utilize him. Some franchises may want him to specialize; others might let him continue playing both roles for maximum impact. He made history as the first true two-way Heisman Trophy winner and could be a trailblazer at the next level.
By hosting their own podcasts at the Super Bowl, Sanders and Hunter are showcasing a new level of player-driven media engagement. It’s a savvy move that reflects the growing trend of athletes controlling their brand, just as much as it foreshadows their electrifying potential in the NFL.
With the Kansas City Chiefs set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on the field, plus recent Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar headlining the halftime show alongside SZA, the two Colorado stars will have no shortage of headline-making guests to interview. Super Bowl LIX kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.