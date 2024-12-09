Travis Hunter announced as a finalist for 2024 Heisman Trophy
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter has been named a Heisman Trophy finalist, a historic achievement for the two-way phenom in the 2024 season. Hunter’s unparalleled versatility and dominance on both sides of the ball make him one of the most unique players in college football history. He was joined by Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Miami QB Cam, and Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel.
Offensively, Hunter recorded 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns—both school and Power 4 conference records. His 15 total touchdowns and 53 first downs underscore his game-changing impact. Defensively, he amassed 688 snaps, 4 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and allowed only 22 receptions while limiting opponents to just six first downs. His lockdown coverage led to a remarkable statistic: he was targeted just 39 times all season, the third fewest in the Power 4. Hunter’s six first downs allowed rank first in the FBS, and he tied for the best interception rate in the Power 4, with a pick every 10.3 targets.
Hunter also broke new ground as the only FBS player with over 150 snaps on both offense (672) and defense. He’s the first FBS player in at least 25 years with three receiving touchdowns and an interception in a single game—achieving this twice in 2024. Against Colorado State, he became the only FBS player to post 10 receptions, 100 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception in one game. His consistency is reflected in PFF grades: 89.4 in receiving (best among players with 450+ snaps), 87.7 in coverage (6th in Power 4), and 85.5 in defense.
Hunter’s ability to dominate as both a wide receiver and cornerback earned him multiple firsts, including midseason All-American honors on both sides of the ball by AP and CBS. His candidacy for the Heisman is not just deserved—it redefines what it means to be college football’s most outstanding player.
As for Jeanty, the Broncos running back earns a trip to NYC after an extraordinary season that has captivated college football. Jeanty has rushed for 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns, surpassing USC legend Marcus Allen for the fourth-most rushing yards in a single season. On pace to break Barry Sanders’ all-time mark from 1988, Jeanty has led Boise State to a 12-1 record, a No. 10 ranking, and consecutive conference championships for the first time since 2006, capped by a 21-7 victory over No. 20 UNLV.
Despite entering the season with +20000 Heisman odds, Jeanty’s impact has been undeniable. His dominance has propelled Boise State into the expanded College Football Playoff without an auto-bid, a historic achievement for a non-power conference team. With at least one more game ahead, Jeanty’s remarkable season has solidified his place among the sport's legends and made him a deserving Heisman finalist
Heisman Trophy Comparison: Travis Hunter vs. Ashton Jeanty
Ward had NFL dreams last season, but put them on hold for one more shot in Miami. The Washington State transfer ranks in the top 5 in most major QB categories, including 4,123 passing yards (second), 36 passing touchdowns (first), yards per attempt (fourth), passer rating (fourth) and total points (second).
The dynamic Canes quarterback capped off a remarkable 2024 season. Despite Miami falling short of the College Football Playoff, Ward led the team to a stellar 10-2 regular-season record, showcasing his elite playmaking abilities. His efforts earned him numerous accolades, including ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year, and a spot on the first-team All-ACC.
Known for his dual-threat capabilities, Ward demonstrated poise and leadership throughout the season, cementing himself as one of the most electrifying players in college football. His Heisman candidacy solidifies his place among the sport’s elite and underscores his transformative impact on Miami's program.
As the other QB on the list, Gabriel has cemented his legacy in his final year at Oregon by leading the Ducks to an undefeated regular season, a Big Ten Championship, and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. With 28 touchdown passes and seven rushing scores, his dual-threat ability has powered Oregon’s dominant campaign. Beyond team success, Gabriel has an opportunity to achieve personal glory by winning the Heisman Trophy.
If he does, he will become only the second Oregon Duck to claim the prestigious honor, joining Marcus Mariota, who achieved the feat in 2014. Gabriel’s potential Heisman win would also make him the second player from Hawai'i to earn the award, further tying him to Mariota’s legendary legacy.
The winner of the Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.