Travis Hunter announces latest NIL with United Airlines
Colorado Buffaloes' two-way star Travis Hunter has added to his impressive portfolio by signing an NIL with United Airlines. Hunter announced the partnership on X, playfully captioning his post with, "Just a reminder that Travis Hunter can play whatever position is needed." Although the details of the deal have not been disclosed, the agreement will feature Hunter in various advertising and social media campaigns for the airline throughout the year.
The collaboration between Hunter and United began shortly after Colorado's stunning 2023 season-opening victory against TCU. Hunter played both wide receiver and cornerback during the game, leading head coach Deion Sanders to joke about the toll it took on his body. "I don't know how many snaps [Travis Hunter] played, but we'll put a hot tub on the plane for him to make sure he's straight," Sanders quipped, catching the attention of the airline and sparking the partnership.
As one of the top prospects for the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter's dual-threat capability has made him a highly coveted player, with many mock drafts projecting him as the No. 1 overall pick. For now, Hunter's focus remains on helping the Buffaloes secure another win as they prepare to face Nebraska on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET/TV: NBC).