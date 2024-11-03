Travis Hunter can create seperation in Heisman race over final month
The 2024 Heisman Trophy race has captivated college football fans, with a field divided primarily among three contenders: Colorado's Travis Hunter, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, and a handful of top quarterbacks. Traditionally regarded as a quarterback's award, the Heisman is evolving this season, with many believing that a non-quarterback might take the trophy home. This belief isn’t unfounded; over the past 25 years, only five non-quarterbacks have managed to secure the prestigious award. Still, the question remains. What must happen for a non-quarterback to win the Heisman in 2024?
In understanding the current landscape, it’s essential to examine the expectations surrounding quarterbacks in the Heisman race. Historically, Heisman-winning passers have set benchmarks in completion percentage, total yardage, touchdowns, and interceptions. To give perspective, a composite stat line from past winners like Cam Newton, Joe Burrow, Vince Young, and others would include a 69% completion rate, 4,900 total yards, 50 touchdowns, and a maximum of seven interceptions. This mark of excellence gives us a baseline for what a quarterback must achieve to outshine players like Hunter or Jeanty.
As of early November 2024, the field of quarterbacks in contention has narrowed considerably. Initially, several quarterbacks, including Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, were thought to have Heisman potential. However, only Ward, Sanders, and Gabriel remain realistic contenders based on current performances and projections. For instance, Ward is expected to surpass 4,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, making him a front-runner among quarterbacks. Sanders and Gabriel trail closely, but both would need near-flawless performances in the remaining games to catch up.
While quarterbacks traditionally dominate the conversation, the award is not explicitly tied to this position. The Heisman Trophy is awarded to the player who exemplifies "outstanding performance with excellence and integrity." Yet, over time, the trophy has seemed to favor quarterbacks, leading many to question whether the selection process should prioritize broader performance metrics.
Enter Jeanty, who has ignited conversations by pursuing Barry Sanders' legendary single-season rushing record. Sanders’ record, set in 1988, stands at 2,628 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns. Jeanty has come close to maintaining this pace, averaging nearly 200 yards per game. However, recent games have set him back by around 400 yards and seven touchdowns, which means he would likely fall short of Sanders' historic season by a considerable margin. For Jeanty, not breaking Sanders' record could be a critical factor. The reality for a Group of Five player like Jeanty is that without a record-breaking season, his chance of winning the Heisman diminishes considerably.
However, the most compelling Heisman case among non-quarterbacks this year belongs to Hunter. Unlike traditional contenders, Hunter plays both offense and defense, a rare feat reminiscent of Charles Woodson’s Heisman-winning season in 1997. Woodson’s campaign, which included both defensive dominance and occasional offensive contributions, made him the last primarily defensive player to win the award. Comparatively, Hunter has redefined what it means to be a two-way player, outperforming even Woodson’s offensive numbers.
In just eight games, Hunter has 757 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, making him one of the top receivers in the nation. On defense, he consistently shuts down one side of the field, though his interception numbers fall short of Woodson’s due to teams avoiding him in coverage.
One of the most astounding aspects of Hunter's season is his snap count. Woodson played approximately 400 snaps in his Heisman-winning year; Hunter is projected to reach nearly 1,500 snaps by season’s end. Averaging around 130 snaps per game, Hunter plays the equivalent of a full season for most players in just a few games. This workload, combined with his consistent performance on both sides of the ball, has prompted discussions on whether he might be the most remarkable player college football has ever seen.
Hunter has single-handedly impacted games, making pivotal plays that don’t always show up in traditional statistics. In one instance, he made a game-winning tackle and forced a fumble that saved a Colorado victory, underscoring his game-changing potential. Like Woodson, he has the ability to take an entire player or half of the field out of the equation, leaving opposing teams struggling to find offensive answers. This season, Hunter’s defensive impact has been so pronounced that teams deliberately avoid targeting him, further limiting his interception opportunities.
For many fans and analysts, Hunter represents a once-in-a-generation talent. While Jeanty has enjoyed an outstanding season and quarterbacks like Ward and Sanders are putting up impressive numbers, Hunter’s unique contributions as both a receiver and cornerback make him stand out. He’s on track to finish with 1,200 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns, and approximately 30 tackles, with interception stats affected by his reputation alone.
Hunter’s case for the Heisman becomes even more compelling when considering the historical context. While Jeanty’s season mirrors the records set by other running backs, Hunter’s performance exists in a category of its own. His dual-role impact on the game has no direct comparison, setting a new standard for versatility and endurance. In 87 years of Heisman history, no player has approached the game with Hunter’s blend of offensive prowess, defensive skill, and relentless snap count.
Deion Sanders, Colorado’s head coach and Hunter’s most ardent supporter, has stated that Hunter is the best player in the country. For Sanders and many others, there’s no debate—Hunter’s unprecedented contributions to his team make him the most outstanding player in college football today. The fact that he’s redefining expectations for what a Heisman contender can be speaks volumes about his potential to win the award.
If the Heisman Trophy truly seeks to recognize the most outstanding player, Travis Hunter should be the frontrunner. While quarterbacks remain dominant in the Heisman narrative, Hunter’s performance demands a reevaluation of the criteria. His impact goes beyond mere stats; it’s his ability to influence every game and play in ways no one else has. If the Heisman process remains true to its mission of recognizing excellence, Hunter’s unique season deserves the ultimate recognition.