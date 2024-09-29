Travis Hunter continues to keep his name in Heisman race
Travis Hunter, the dynamic two-way athlete for the Colorado Buffaloes, continues to impress, demonstrating his versatility and impact on both sides of the ball. In Colorado’s latest victory over UCF, a commanding 48-21 win, Hunter proved again that he and the Buffaloes' receiving corps, led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders, are a force to be reckoned with. Hunter played close to 100 snaps, showcasing his endurance and skill throughout the game, and there’s no sign of him slowing down.
Defensively, Colorado was exceptional, limiting UCF’s offensive stars, KJ Jefferson and RJ Harvey. The Buffaloes effectively shut down UCF’s rushing game, forcing the Knights to become a one-dimensional team dependent on passing. This played right into Colorado’s hands, with their defense capitalizing on the pressure and mistakes. Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig’s 95-yard scoop-and-score with five minutes left in the game epitomized their defensive dominance and sealed the game for the Buffs.
One of the game’s standout moments was Hunter’s interception on a UCF third-down pass attempt. After picking off the short pass, Hunter put an exclamation point on the play by returning it for a touchdown and striking the iconic Heisman pose in the end zone. This gesture was a clear message to Heisman voters: Hunter is here to stay in the conversation for college football’s most prestigious individual award. Currently holding +3000 odds for the Heisman, Hunter’s odds have improved from +3500 just a week ago. However, consistency and avoiding injury will be key for him to remain a serious contender.
WATCH: Colorado's Travis Hunter 23-yard walk-in touchdown vs. UCF
Despite not surpassing the 100-yard mark as a receiver, Hunter's overall contributions were immense. His ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball sets him apart from most players in college football. His defensive prowess, combined with his offensive skills, make him one of the most electrifying athletes to watch this season.
With Hunter on the field, the Buffs are always a threat, and it’s clear that we’re witnessing something special. Travis Hunter’s Heisman candidacy may be an underdog story, but his performance against UCF has shown that it’s far from impossible. The season still holds many challenges, but with every game, Hunter continues to make history.