Travis Hunter continues to stand above the rest at Colorado
Travis Hunter has garnered national attention since his days at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Even as a five-star recruit, it was clear that Hunter had a rare blend of talent, versatility, and football IQ that set him apart from his peers. When he chose to play for Jackson State University under the guidance of Deion Sanders, his trajectory toward stardom accelerated. At Jackson State, Hunter established himself as one of the most electrifying players in college football, earning a reputation for making clutch plays, whether on offense or defense. His ability to contribute meaningfully on both sides of the ball signaled to the football world that Hunter was a generational talent, someone who could impact games in multiple ways.
In his time at Jackson State, Hunter regularly came through for the Tigers in crucial moments. Whether the team needed a big defensive stop or a game-changing play on offense, he was the player his teammates could depend on. His performances showcased not only his physical abilities but also his mental sharpness and understanding of the game. By consistently putting his team in a position to win, Hunter demonstrated why he was seen as a cornerstone of the program.
When Hunter followed Coach Prime to Colorado to join the Buffaloes, many wondered how he would fare in a Power Five conference. Any doubts were quickly put to rest. From the moment he stepped onto the field for the Buffaloes, it was clear that Hunter had taken his game to another level. His dedication, work ethic, and attention to detail were evident in every snap, whether he was locking down wide receivers on defense or catching crucial passes on offense. His anticipation and football instincts allow him to seemingly always be in the right place at the right time, a quality that has helped him stand out in the competitive Big 12.
In last Saturday's game against Baylor, Hunter once again demonstrated why he’s such a special player. Although Colorado’s offense struggled in the third quarter, often stalling and being forced to punt, Hunter remained a bright spot. His frustration was visible, as the team’s flow seemed disjointed, but his ability to adjust and make key plays kept Colorado in the game. The coaching staff, recognizing Hunter’s importance, began moving him around within the offense, creating opportunities for other receivers as the defense shifted its focus toward him.
Late in the game, LaJohntay Wester caught a touchdown pass that forced overtime, and once again, Hunter’s presence was felt. In a dramatic overtime period, he made the game-winning defensive play, forcing a fumble at the goal line that secured Colorado’s victory. His impact extended beyond the game-saving defensive play, as he also recorded 130 receiving yards on seven catches and played a staggering number of snaps—82 on offense and 63 on defense.
As Hunter continues his college football journey, it’s clear that he’s setting a standard not just for himself but for future Colorado players. His record-setting streak of five consecutive 100-yard receiving games, dating back to the end of the 2023 season, is a testament to his consistency and ability to deliver in high-pressure situations.
With UCF next on the schedule, Colorado fans have every reason to believe that Hunter’s remarkable run will continue, and his legacy in Boulder will only grow stronger