Travis Hunter drops out of top five in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Travis Hunter’s college football career reached a historic milestone in 2024 when he captured the Heisman Trophy, cementing his legacy as one of the most electrifying two-way players in modern history.
The Colorado Buffaloes star dazzled on both offense and defense, finishing with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns as a receiver while recording four interceptions, 11 pass breakups, and 36 tackles as a cornerback. His dominance earned him first-team AP All-America honors at multiple positions, further solidifying his status as a generational talent.
However, as Hunter prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft, his draft stock has become a subject of debate. Initially projecting himself as the potential first overall pick, recent mock drafts by CBS Sports analysts Chris Trapasso and Ryan Wilson have dropped him to the sixth overall selection. Some NFL scouts have reportedly expressed concerns over his technique in certain areas, particularly in his defensive fundamentals. Despite this critique, Hunter remains a highly coveted prospect.
Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has emerged as one of Hunter’s most vocal supporters, boldly predicting his Heisman win as early as Week 2 of the 2024 season. On The Rich Eisen Show, Sapp praised Hunter’s unique skill set, even likening his abilities to his own dominance in college. Eisen himself was baffled by Hunter’s dip in mock drafts, questioning why a player of his caliber wouldn’t be the consensus No. 1 pick.
Colorado's Travis Hunter will attend NFL Combine as defensive back
As the NFL Scouting Combine approaches, Hunter has been officially listed as a defensive back, signaling where league evaluators see his future. While he has expressed his desire to play both ways at the professional level, it remains to be seen if an NFL team will fully embrace his two-way potential.