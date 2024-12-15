Travis Hunter ends Colorado's 30-year Heisman drought with remarkable season
The ongoing debate about which player from the Colorado Buffaloes football program could win the prestigious Heisman Trophy comes to a dramatic conclusion tonight. Colorado has not one but two players in the Heisman conversation: Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Both players have made remarkable impacts on the field this season, but it is Travis Hunter who has stolen the spotlight, solidifying his status as one of the most versatile and dominant players in college football.
Deion Sanders confidently proclaimed after Week two that Hunter had wrapped up the Heisman Trophy. While that statement may have seemed bold at the time, Hunter’s performances throughout the season have more than justified the hype. Known for his durability and extraordinary ability to play both offense and defense, Hunter has consistently delivered on every snap. His offensive numbers alone are jaw-dropping: 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. On defense, his knack for making game-changing plays has been pivotal in helping Colorado achieve their first winning season since 2016 and securing a bowl berth.
Hunter’s extraordinary season recalls the unique circumstances of 1994 when Rashaan Salaam became Colorado's first and only Heisman Trophy winner. That year, Salaam edged out other top players, including Penn State's Kerry Collins and Ki-Jana Carter, as well as Steve McNair, a record-breaking quarterback from Alcorn State. McNair’s season was legendary, setting an FCS record with 5,799 total offensive yards. The parallels between 1994 and 2024 are uncanny. Like McNair, Hunter began his collegiate career at a historically Black college or university (HBCU)—Jackson State University—where he contributed to an HBCU National Championship. Now, Hunter’s journey has come full circle, as he stands on the brink of becoming Colorado’s second-ever Heisman winner.
Despite the historical and statistical significance of his season, Hunter’s success is about more than just numbers. He has demonstrated leadership on and off the field, setting an example for his teammates and earning respect throughout college football. His hard work behind the scenes, combined with his ability to excel in high-pressure moments, has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest two-way players in history.
Hunter’s accolades this season speak volumes. In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy, he has been honored with the Biletnikoff Award, Bednarik Award, AP Player of the Year, Lott IMPACT Trophy, Paul Hornung Award, and Walter Camp Award. These accomplishments underscore his versatility and dominance in every phase of the game.
As Hunter’s name is etched alongside Rashaan Salaam in Colorado’s football history, it also raises an important opportunity to remember Salaam’s legacy. Despite his Heisman win and contributions to the program, Salaam’s name has not always received the recognition it deserves within the Buffaloes’ history books. Hopefully, Hunter will use his platform to shine a light on Salaam’s contributions, ensuring his legacy is not forgotten.
Travis Hunter’s Heisman victory not only highlights his individual greatness but also signifies a new chapter for Colorado football. It’s a moment of celebration and reflection—a reminder of the program’s storied history and the potential for greatness that lies ahead. Hunter accomplished a feat that places him among the greatest athletes in college football history.