Travis Hunter explains why he's "Heisman Worthy" on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff
In Week 5 of the college football season, Colorado Buffaloes two-way sensation Travis Hunter continues to build his Heisman Trophy profile as his team prepares for a showdown against UCF in Orlando. Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, Hunter sat down for an interview with legendary defensive back and Heisman winner Charles Woodson on FOX's Big Noon Kickoff. The interview highlighted Hunter's unique role and impact on both sides of the ball, drawing comparisons to Woodson’s own Heisman campaign in 1997.
Hunter, who has been playing at an elite level as both a wide receiver and a cornerback, is averaging an astounding 130 snaps per game. "There ain't nobody out there doing 130 snaps a game," Hunter confidently remarked when asked about how he compares to other players currently vying for the Heisman. His versatility and endurance have made him a focal point of Colorado’s resurgence under head coach Deion Sanders.
"My main goal right now is to stay focused on my team and the individual awards will come," Hunter added.
The interview between Woodson and Hunter was not only a meeting of two football icons but also a passing of the torch. Woodson’s Heisman win came as a rare defensive player who also contributed as a receiver and special teamer. Hunter is following in those footsteps but taking it a step further by regularly playing significant roles on both offense and defense.
Hunter is living the dream of playing the sport he loves, but his journey hasn’t been without controversy. Since entering college football, "Saucy-T" has faced criticism for setting ambitious goals, particularly his desire to play on both sides, a rare feat in modern football. As a standout at Collins High School, he demonstrated his versatility, excelling as both a receiver and a defensive back. When he made the transition to Jackson State University, Hunter remained committed to his two-way playing style, continuing to prove his elite talent on offense and defense.
Hunter is often compared to a small but elite group of players, including Woodson, Champ Bailey, and Jabrill Peppers, who similarly defied convention by excelling in multiple roles. Yet, the physical and mental toll of being a two-way player is immense, and Hunter has consistently risen to the challenge. His ability to play extensive snaps on both offense and defense has set him apart in college football, with many wondering how this will translate to the NFL.
One notable debate centers around which position Hunter will play in the NFL. During a discussion on the St. Brown podcast, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman weighed in on the subject. Having himself transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback in college, Sherman praised Hunter’s natural defensive abilities but expressed concerns about his potential as an NFL receiver. Sherman suggested that while Hunter is a solid receiver, his route running might not separate him from elite NFL defensive backs. However, Sherman firmly believes that Hunter will reset the market for cornerbacks in the NFL.
Hunter’s response to Sherman’s comments was thoughtful, noting that he once modeled his game after Sherman. As Hunter continues his college career, fans and analysts alike eagerly await to see which side of the ball, or possibly both, Hunter will dominate in the NFL.
Colorado’s matchup against UCF marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs, and all eyes will be on Hunter as he looks to boost his Heisman candidacy further. UCF’s defense will have its hands full trying to contain him, whether he’s locking down receivers as a cornerback or making explosive plays as a receiver himself.
The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with Hunter poised to once again make headlines. With every snap he takes, his case for the Heisman grows stronger, putting him at the forefront of one of the most captivating storylines in college football this season.