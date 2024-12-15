Travis Hunter gives final thoughts before Heisman ceremony
As the college football world turns its attention to New York City, Colorado Buffaloes’ two-way phenom Travis Hunter addressed the media in a roundtable press conference ahead of the prestigious Heisman Trophy ceremony. The first Buffalo to be named a finalist since Rashaan Salaam won the award 30 years ago, Hunter’s inclusion among the sport’s elite has captured the imagination of fans and pundits alike. Refreshed and composed, Hunter shared his thoughts with reporters during a ten-minute session, reflecting on the journey that led him to this historic moment.
Hunter’s season was nothing short of revolutionary. His dual-threat dominance redefined what was possible in modern college football, making him the first player to excel on both sides of the ball at such a high level in decades. Offensively, Hunter was electrifying. He led the Big 12 in receptions (92) and receiving touchdowns (14), while ranking third in receiving yards (1,152). Nationally, his 21 receptions of 20+ yards led the NCAA, underscoring his big-play capability.
Defensively, Hunter was equally impactful. He recorded 31 tackles, 15 passes defended (best in the Big 12), and four interceptions, one of which sealed a dramatic victory for Colorado. His ability to switch seamlessly between roles made him a nightmare for opponents and a game-changer for the Buffaloes.
Beyond the stats, Hunter’s impact was historic. He became the first player to be named a finalist for both the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top receiver, and the Bednarik Award, recognizing the best defensive player. This dual recognition cemented his legacy as a trailblazer in college football.
Hunter’s demeanor at the press conference reflected his grounded nature and unwavering confidence. When asked about the support from his teammates, many of whom flew to New York to cheer him on, Hunter expressed deep gratitude.
“I’ve been going to war with those boys for a minute,” Hunter said. “Fall camp, all the games, the practices, the weightlifting—it’s been a grind. I wouldn’t be here without them. This is as much their moment as it is mine.”
The South Florida native also reflected on the challenges of his upbringing and how they shaped his relentless work ethic. “Hard times growing up in South Florida prepared me for this,” he shared. “I learned to grind, to push through, and to always aim for more.”
Hunter’s trust in Coach Deion Sanders, who also played both ways during his legendary career, has been instrumental. “Coach Prime believed in me when no one else did,” Hunter said. “He knew it was possible because he lived it. That trust made all the difference.”
Despite the enormity of the occasion, Hunter remained true to his personality. He discussed watching fishing videos as a way to calm his nerves and joked about his reluctance to touch the Heisman Trophy until it was officially his. “I haven’t touched it yet,” he quipped. “I’ll wait until I know it’s mine.”
When asked about his aspirations at the next level, Hunter reaffirmed his desire to continue playing both offense and defense in the NFL. “The ideal situation? Just playing both sides of the ball,” he said with a smile. “I love football, and if I need to kick the ball, I’ll do that too.”
Hunter also touched on his budding partnership with Adidas, hinting at exciting developments while keeping specifics under wraps. His ability to balance the demands of stardom with his responsibilities as a teammate and athlete was on full display.
Hunter’s journey to the Heisman stage is a momentous occasion for Colorado football. The Buffaloes have not had a finalist since Salaam’s 1994 triumph, and Hunter’s presence marks just the fourth time a Colorado player has reached this stage. Salaam’s victory remains the program’s crowning individual achievement, but Hunter’s season, characterized by unparalleled versatility, adds a new chapter to the school’s legacy.
Hunter joins the ranks of Colorado legends like Darian Hagan (1989 finalist) and Eric Bieniemy (1990 finalist). His achievements also recall the program’s earlier greats, including Byron White, who finished second in the 1937 Heisman voting, and Joe Romig, who placed sixth in 1961.
As Hunter awaits the announcement, he remains focused on appreciating the journey. “I haven’t had time to sit back and really soak it all in yet,” he admitted. “But today, the nerves are leaving, and I’m starting to feel the excitement. No matter what happens, this has been an incredible ride.”
Hunter’s presence in New York is not only a testament to his individual brilliance but also a reflection of Colorado’s resurgence under Coach Sanders. Whether he takes home the trophy or not, Hunter’s impact on college football and his status as a trendsetter are undeniable.
In his closing remarks, Hunter shared a simple yet profound message: “Keep going. The journey doesn’t stop here.” For Hunter and the Buffaloes, the future is bright, and the Heisman ceremony is just the beginning.