Travis Hunter has 'Dog mentality' but needs letter upgrade in Heisman race
When Deion Sanders came to Boulder his approach was non-conventional. He started a trend by using the term "Leaders and Dogs," instead of captains. However, it might be time for an upgrade. 'H' for Heisman should be adopted for Travis Hunter. It would serve as a strong statement to the rest of the country that 'Saucy-T' stands alone in the final games.
The Colorado Buffaloes are riding high after a 41-27 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a game filled with intensity both on and off the field. Buffs players faced the distraction of fans throwing tortillas, water bottles, and other objects, but the resilience of Hunter shined through. He once again made a major impact on the game, as he has consistently done throughout the season.
Hunter has reached a new level of excellence in his two-way role, excelling both offensively and defensively. After starting the season with four consecutive 100-yard receiving games, Hunter set a school record with five straight 100-yard games, extending back to the final matchup of the 2023 season against the Utah Utes. In that game, he recorded eight catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. The Buffs face Utah again this weekend at Folsom Field, and fans are eager to see Hunter continue his standout performances.
Hunter’s impact has been significant in every game he's played for Colorado over the past two seasons, but this year, his statistics showcase just how dominant he’s been. On defense, he hasn’t allowed a single touchdown, has two interceptions, and forced a fumble. Offensively, he ranks fourth in receiving yards, second in touchdowns with nine, and third in receptions with 69. In last week’s game against Texas Tech, Hunter played over 160 snaps, splitting time between offense and defense, ending with nine catches for 99 yards and a touchdown. In previous games, he’s also demonstrated his lockdown abilities, holding Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan to just 38 yards.
As the Buffs prepare to face Utah, anticipation builds for another high-caliber performance from Hunter, especially as Coach Prime has announced that this will likely be Hunter’s last season at Colorado. With Hunter now being part of a tight Heisman Trophy race, each game gives him another chance to make his mark on the college football stage. The 'D' on his jersey signifies more than just his fierce, competitive spirit—it represents the dynamic talent and determination that keep Buffs fans talking week after week. But there is only one 'H' for Heisman.
Looking toward the future, Coach Prime may have found another two-way talent to potentially fill Hunter’s role. Alex Graham, a four-star recruit, has committed to Colorado and is already drawing comparisons to a young Travis Hunter. Graham, like Hunter, has shown exceptional ability on both sides of the ball and has the potential to be another “Dog” in Colorado’s program, much like Hunter was during his high school days at Collins Hill and his early college career at Jackson State.
With Hunter on the field and new talent in the pipeline, the Buffs’ football program has a bright future ahead, leaving fans optimistic for the seasons to come.