Travis Hunter's Heisman win: Behind-the-scenes from historic weekend
Despite the historical and statistical significance of this season, Travis Hunter’s success is about more than just numbers. The Colorado Buffaloes star has demonstrated leadership on and off the field, setting an example for his teammates and earning respect throughout college football. His hard work combined with his ability to excel in high-pressure moments, has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest two-watwo-way players in history.
Our own Kris Miller captured a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City, giving fans an intimate glimpse into one of college football's most celebrated events. The ceremony, held in downtown Manhattan just steps away from Times Square, was illuminated by the buzz surrounding Hunter. The junior phenom became Colorado’s second Heisman Trophy winner in thirty years, solidifying his legacy as one of the most dominant and versatile players in college football history.
Hunter’s Heisman victory was more than well-deserved. Earning 61% of first-place votes, he not only captured the nation’s attention but also broke records across the NCAA and the Big 12 Conference. His impact on Colorado this season was immeasurable, both as a player and as a cultural force. On the field, Hunter did what no player had accomplished in recent memory, excelling on both sides of the ball at an elite level.
The Suwanee, Georgia native played over 600 snaps this season on defense and offense—an achievement unheard of in modern college football. Hunter’s contributions earned him the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award, while he simultaneously secured First Team All-Big 12 honors as both a cornerback and wide receiver. This dual recognition made him the first player in Big 12 history to earn all-conference accolades on both sides of the ball.
Hunter’s junior campaign was nothing short of extraordinary. As a wide receiver, he was among the nation’s elite, finishing with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. His touchdown total led the Big 12 and set a new Colorado program record. He added to his accolades by eclipsing 100 receiving yards in seven of 12 games, another school milestone. Defensively, Hunter remained a lockdown presence in the secondary, recording four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, and 32 tackles. His remarkable ability to dominate on both ends of the field helped the Buffaloes achieve a five-win improvement under the leadership of Deion Sanders.
In the final regular-season game against Oklahoma State, Hunter delivered a performance for the masses, tallying three receiving touchdowns and an interception. According to historical data, he became the first player since at least 1996 to achieve such a feat in a single game. This level of production and versatility left little doubt that he was the most deserving recipient of the Heisman Trophy.
The ceremony itself, as described by Miller, was a culmination of Hunter’s season-long excellence and his unparalleled impact on Colorado football. Hunter’s decision to return to Colorado for one last game in the Valero Alamo Bowl further endeared him to fans and teammates. His loyalty to Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and the rest of the Buffaloes' coaching staff resonated deeply. “I didn’t give them a full season my first year, so I’m gonna go ahead and end this thing off right,” Hunter said in an emotional statement, underscoring his dedication.
Hunter’s rise to Heisman glory marks not only a personal triumph but also a significant moment for the Colorado Buffaloes. His legacy will extend beyond Boulder as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft, where he is widely projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick. His combination of skill, versatility, and character ensures that his impact will be felt for years to come, both at Colorado and on football’s grandest stages.