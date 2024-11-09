Travis Hunter looks to defy the odds while redefining Heisman
The Heisman Trophy has increasingly become a "quarterback's award." Since 2000, quarterbacks have claimed the trophy 19 out of 23 times, underscoring the sport's evolving emphasis on offense and the pivotal role quarterbacks play in a team’s success. This trend has led some to question whether the Heisman should expand its recognition criteria or perhaps establish an award specifically for non-quarterbacks. Although quarterbacks undeniably contribute significantly, the game’s other positions are often overlooked, despite being equally instrumental in a team’s success.
Colorado’s Travis Hunter is one of the few non-quarterback athletes seriously contending for the Heisman. The last Colorado player to win the award was running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994, following a standout junior season where he amassed over 2,000 rushing yards. Hunter, a two-way player who excels at both wide receiver and cornerback, is a unique talent drawing comparisons to his head coach, Deion Sanders, for his versatility on the field. Hunter’s athletic achievements have silenced critics who label him as “overrated.”
Pro Football Focus currently ranks him fifth nationally among wide receivers and third among cornerbacks, underscoring his influence on both ends of the field. Hunter, known for responding to his critics, posted a humorous “Overrated Tho” caption on his Instagram, showing his confidence amidst criticism.
Only a few non-quarterbacks have won the Heisman in the modern era, with defensive players facing the greatest challenge. Charles Woodson remains the only primarily defensive player to win the award, achieving this feat in 1997 through his remarkable versatility on offense, defense, and special teams.
Woodson’s victory over Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning was groundbreaking, and he has since acknowledged Hunter as one of the few players who truly excels on both sides of the ball. Hunter’s potential to join this exclusive group highlights the ongoing debate about the Heisman’s criteria and the inherent disadvantage defensive players face.
Despite the odds favoring quarterbacks, Hunter’s determination keeps him in the race. In a season marked by his athleticism and competitive spirit, Hunter must deliver standout performances in upcoming games to maintain his Heisman momentum. He recognizes that continuing his highlight-reel plays will be crucial in earning the nation’s most prestigious college football award, challenging the traditional quarterback narrative and broadening what it means to be “the most outstanding player.”