Travis Hunter makes Big 12 history in win over Cincinnati
Colorado Buffaloes’ standout Travis Hunter has made college football history as the first player ever to win both the Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors in the same season, a feat achieved after his remarkable Week 9 performance against Cincinnati.
In the 34-23 victory, Hunter put up career highs with 153 receiving yards on nine catches and scored two touchdowns, including a 34-yard score that showcased his game-breaking ability. On defense, he played all 61 snaps, registering four pass breakups and establishing himself as one of the Big 12’s premier cornerbacks.
Hunter's season has been defined by his extraordinary versatility and resilience. Despite battling a shoulder injury, he has excelled on both sides of the ball, leading the Big 12 in pass breakups with seven and having two interceptions to his name. Offensively, Hunter has already surpassed his 2023 season totals for catches, yards, and touchdowns, with four regular-season games still remaining. He currently boasts eight touchdown receptions, is tied for first in the conference with 60 catches, and ranks third with 757 receiving yards.
Hunter has also been pivotal in Colorado’s resurgence, helping the Buffaloes achieve bowl eligibility with a 6-2 record. His two-way dominance brings to mind Michigan’s Charles Woodson, the last primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy in 1997. However, Hunter’s consistent contributions as both a cornerback and wide receiver may give him a unique edge, especially as his offensive impact has been substantial in an era where two-way players are rare at this level.
Hunter’s blend of athleticism, endurance, and football IQ is evident in his workload. With Colorado continuing to push through a competitive Big 12 season, his impact could spark serious Heisman discussions, positioning him as a player capable of rewriting expectations for defensive players in award conversations. Hunter’s achievements signal a new era for the Buffaloes and potentially redefine what it means to excel in college football across both offense and defense.