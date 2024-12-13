Travis Hunter makes history winning top offensive and defensive awards
Travis Hunter is rewriting the history books, proving himself as one of the most dynamic and impactful players college football has ever seen. This week alone has been a testament to his greatness, with the Colorado Buffaloes’ star achieving milestones that cement his legacy.
On Thursday, Hunter announced a high-profile endorsement deal with Adidas, joining a roster of elite athletes like Patrick Mahomes. That same day, The Associated Press named him the college football player of the year, recognizing his unparalleled contributions on both sides of the ball. The accolades didn’t stop there. Hunter became the first player in NCAA history to win both the Chuck Bednarik Award, honoring the nation’s best defensive player, and the Biletnikoff Award, given to the top receiver. These historic achievements come just days before the Heisman Trophy ceremony, where he’s a finalist and strong contender for the award.
Hunter’s 2024 season stats are nothing short of astonishing. Playing 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps, he is the only FBS player with over 150 snaps on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he recorded 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, setting a Colorado record and leading the Power Four conferences. Defensively, he allowed only 22 receptions, intercepted four passes, and broke up 11 others, making him a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Remarkably, Hunter has an interception every 10.3 targets, one of the best marks in the nation.
His performances this season were filled with historic firsts. He became the first FBS player in over 25 years to record three touchdowns and an interception in the same game and the only player in history with 150 receiving yards and four pass breakups in one contest. Against Utah, he showcased his versatility by recording 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and an interception—a feat achieved only once before, by NFL legend Champ Bailey.
Hunter’s dominance has earned him top Pro Football Focus grades across multiple categories, solidifying his status as a top draft prospect. On Dec. 28, he will suit up for Colorado one last time under Coach Deion Sanders in the Alamo Bowl before declaring for the NFL Draft. As a trailblazer who excels on both offense and defense, Hunter is setting a new standard for what’s possible in college football.