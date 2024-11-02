Travis Hunter makes pitch for Heisman on two national broadcasts
Travis Hunter’s rise in college football has been nothing short of remarkable, showcasing unprecedented skill and stamina on both offense and defense. On Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes’ star further solidified his candidacy for the Heisman Trophy with an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff.
During the national broadcasts, Hunter confidently struck the iconic Heisman pose, declaring his case for the prestigious award. "Nobody has ever done what I've been doing," he said, emphasizing the rarity of his dual-role impact. With his ability to “steal the game” on both offense and defense, Hunter pointed out the unique nature of his contributions, unmatched in modern college football.
Despite missing playing time due to injuries, Hunter has consistently played an astonishing number of snaps per game, averaging over 110. Offensively, he has recorded five games with 100 receiving yards or more this season, tallying 60 catches for 757 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, he’s equally formidable, notching 21 tackles, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Analysts nationwide have been captivated by Hunter's consistent influence on each game, projecting him as a top-five NFL draft pick.
Football legends and analysts are equally curious about how Hunter handles the rigorous demands of his dual roles. Alabama legend Nick Saban inquired about his preparation routine, while former Heisman winner Matt Leinart asked how he maintained his conditioning. Hunter responded by detailing his grueling schedule, starting at 4:50 a.m. with treatments and training and continuing into a packed day of meetings, film study, and practices. This level of dedication reflects his determination to thrive as a two-way player, a role he’s embraced since childhood.
Shedeur Sanders named as Top 10 finalist for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award
As the season progresses, questions linger about which position Hunter might play in the NFL. However, he remains open-minded, stating he’s ready to perform wherever he’s needed. This flexibility dates back to his decision in high school to follow Coach Prime to Jackson State, rejecting numerous Power 5 offers. This decision, and his continued loyalty to Coach Prime at Colorado, speaks volumes about his unique path in college football. Hunter’s relationship with Coach Prime has evolved beyond football, which he describes as an “unbreakable son and father bond.”
With the Buffs set to face Texas Tech next, Hunter’s goal remains clear: contributing to his team’s success. His humility shines through as he acknowledges his teammates’ role in his Heisman pursuit, understanding that individual success is intertwined with team effort.
If Hunter does win the Heisman this year, it would mark the 30th anniversary of Colorado's late star Rashaan Salaam accepted the award in Manhattan.