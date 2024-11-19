Travis Hunter named as semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award
Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter has been named one of 11 semifinalists for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award, an honor recognizing the best receiver in college football. Hunter’s selection underscores his extraordinary impact on the field as a wide receiver, despite also excelling as a defensive back for Colorado. The announcement places Hunter in elite company among players like TCU’s Jack Bech, Alabama’s Ryan Williams, and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith.
Hunter’s inclusion on this list is a testament to his electrifying performance this season. The junior wideout has compiled 74 receptions for 913 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, numbers that rank him among the top receivers in the nation. Additionally, he notched his first career rushing touchdown this past weekend, bringing his season total to 10 touchdowns. His ability to dominate on both offense and defense makes him one of the most versatile and valuable players in college football. Notably, he has three interceptions, eight pass breakups, and 24 tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
In Colorado’s recent game, Hunter made history by becoming the first FBS or NFL player in 24 years to record 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and an interception in the same game, a feat last accomplished by NFL Hall of Famer Champ Bailey in 2000. This unique combination of skills has made Hunter a standout, even among a talented group of Biletnikoff semifinalists.
Hunter’s extraordinary playmaking ability and record-setting performances have cemented his place as one of college football’s most exciting players. As he continues to dominate in Colorado’s remaining games, his case for the Biletnikoff Award grows stronger.
Where Colorado's Travis Hunter stands in latest Heisman Trophy odds
The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the best receiver in college football, regardless of position. While traditionally awarded to wide receivers, players like tight ends and slot backs who catch passes are also eligible. Past semifinalists have included tight ends like Kyle Pitts, highlighting the award’s broad scope. Hunter’s two-way abilities and high-level production on offense make him a compelling candidate for the honor.
The semifinalists were chosen by the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of over 600 college football experts. The finalists will be announced on November 26, 2024, with the winner revealed during The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12, 2024, live on ESPN.