Travis Hunter NFL Draft 2025 prospect profile
Travis Hunter
Position: WR/CB
School: Colorado
Hometown: Suwanee, GA
Class: Junior
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 185 lbs
Hand Size: TBD
40-Yard Dash: TBD
Overview
Travis Hunter is one of the most dynamic and intriguing prospects to ever enter the NFL Draft. A true two-way star, Hunter defies conventional positional molds, excelling as both a lockdown cornerback and a game-breaking wide receiver. His unique skill set has drawn comparisons to elite players at both positions, yet no historical NFL comp fully encapsulates his versatility.
A former No. 1 overall recruit, Hunter initially committed to Jackson State under Deion Sanders before transferring to Colorado. From the moment he stepped on the field in Boulder, he was a game-changer, consistently making plays that showcased his elite instincts, athleticism, and football IQ. He has an uncanny ability to impact games in multiple ways—whether it’s locking down a team’s top wide receiver, hauling in contested catches, or flipping the field with a key interception.
What makes Hunter particularly special is how his experience at cornerback enhances his ability as a wide receiver and vice versa. His anticipation, route recognition, and ball skills make him a dangerous playmaker on defense, while his agility, burst, and hands allow him to be a lethal receiving weapon. The biggest question surrounding Hunter’s NFL transition isn’t talent—it’s how a team will deploy him. Some teams may want him to focus on one position, but those willing to embrace his two-way potential could unlock a truly special player. Either way, the Heisman Trophy winner will be a force at the next level.
Strengths
Elite Ball Skills: Hunter is a natural playmaker at both positions. His ability to track, high-point, and secure the football is among the best in the draft.
Explosive Closing Speed: On defense, he can bait quarterbacks before using his elite burst to break on passes and create turnovers.
Lockdown Coverage Ability: Can match up with top-tier receivers in man coverage while also having the awareness to thrive in zone.
50/50 Ball Dominance: As a receiver, he plays much bigger than his 6’1” frame, consistently winning contested catches.
Fluid Route Running: Shows advanced footwork and an understanding of leverage, allowing him to create separation.
High Football IQ: His ability to read offenses as a cornerback helps him anticipate routes as a receiver, and vice versa.
Big-Game Performer: Has a knack for delivering in clutch moments, whether it’s an interception in a key situation or a crucial touchdown reception.
Versatility: Can be an immediate contributor in multiple phases—offense, defense, and even special teams if needed.
Weaknesses
Frame & Durability: At 185 pounds, Hunter will need to add functional strength to withstand the physicality of the NFL.
Run Support: While a willing tackler, he will need to improve his technique and physicality when taking on blocks.
Press Coverage Technique: Needs to refine his release moves as a wide receiver and improve hand usage in press coverage as a corner.
Adjusting to NFL Physicality: Will need to prove he can handle bigger, stronger NFL receivers as a cornerback.
Positional Uncertainty: Some teams may struggle with how to utilize him—whether to keep him as a two-way player or focus on one position.
NFL Comparison
WR – DeVonta Smith | CB – Denzel Ward
Draft Projection: 1st Round (Top 5)
Travis Hunter is a generational talent, and his draft stock reflects that. If teams embrace his two-way ability, he should be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even if teams prefer to play him at just one position, his elite talent still makes him a lock for the top 10. Teams that pass on him could regret it for years to come.